Ant and Dec share behind-the-scenes footage of incredible drag queen transformation

Watch the incredible moment Ant and Dec became Lady Antoinette and Miss Donna Lee.

By Alice Dear

Ant and Dec left fans speechless over the weekend as they appeared on Saturday Night Takeaway in full drag.

The TV duo surprised the audience and viewers during the first episode of the new series of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway by performing alongside the winners of RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

For the performance, the TV presenting duo transformed from Ant and Dec into Lady Antoinette and Miss Donna Lee.

Now, the pair have shared a behind-the-scenes look at their transformations from themselves to their drag alter-egos.

Ant and Dec transformed into Lady Antoinette and Miss Donna Lee on Saturday night. Picture: Twitter/Ant & Dec

In a time-lapse posted on their official Twitter page, both the TV stars can be seen having their makeup done by professionals.

At one point, you can see Dec having his false nails stuck on while in the makeup chair.

Watch the performance here:

For the performance, Ant dressed in a stunning black bodice with silver details and fabulous fringing.

While Ant became a redhead in drag, Dec became a blonde bombshell, wearing a blue bodice complete with feather details and a train.

The pair sang, rapped and danced alongside the professional drag queens during the performance, calling themselves the "Angels of the North".

Ant and Dec shared behind-the-scenes footage of them becoming drag queens. Picture: Twitter/Ant & Dec

During their verses, Ant rapped as Lady Antoinette: "I'm Antoinette, did you expect?/ New to the scene but living my best/ All pose, cute nose/ Hope my beard and thing don't show."

Meanwhile, Dec performed as Miss Donna Lee: "Donna Lee, look at me/ Rocking it now in a 38C/ Bright night, drop mic/ And mic is the performance rhyme for... psyche!"

The song performed by the Ant and Dec alongside Krystal Versace, The Vivienne and Lawrence Chaney, We Werk Together, is now available to stream.

The net proceeds from streams and downloads will be donated to the Trussell Trust, a charity that works to end the need for food banks in the UK.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway returns next Saturday night on ITV.