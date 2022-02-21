Ant and Dec share behind-the-scenes footage of incredible drag queen transformation

21 February 2022, 13:27

Watch the incredible moment Ant and Dec became Lady Antoinette and Miss Donna Lee.

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ant and Dec left fans speechless over the weekend as they appeared on Saturday Night Takeaway in full drag.

The TV duo surprised the audience and viewers during the first episode of the new series of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway by performing alongside the winners of RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

For the performance, the TV presenting duo transformed from Ant and Dec into Lady Antoinette and Miss Donna Lee.

Now, the pair have shared a behind-the-scenes look at their transformations from themselves to their drag alter-egos.

Ant and Dec transformed into Lady Antoinette and Miss Donna Lee on Saturday night
Ant and Dec transformed into Lady Antoinette and Miss Donna Lee on Saturday night. Picture: Twitter/Ant & Dec

In a time-lapse posted on their official Twitter page, both the TV stars can be seen having their makeup done by professionals.

At one point, you can see Dec having his false nails stuck on while in the makeup chair.

Watch the performance here:

For the performance, Ant dressed in a stunning black bodice with silver details and fabulous fringing.

While Ant became a redhead in drag, Dec became a blonde bombshell, wearing a blue bodice complete with feather details and a train.

The pair sang, rapped and danced alongside the professional drag queens during the performance, calling themselves the "Angels of the North".

Ant and Dec shared behind-the-scenes footage of them becoming drag queens
Ant and Dec shared behind-the-scenes footage of them becoming drag queens. Picture: Twitter/Ant & Dec

During their verses, Ant rapped as Lady Antoinette: "I'm Antoinette, did you expect?/ New to the scene but living my best/ All pose, cute nose/ Hope my beard and thing don't show."

Meanwhile, Dec performed as Miss Donna Lee: "Donna Lee, look at me/ Rocking it now in a 38C/ Bright night, drop mic/ And mic is the performance rhyme for... psyche!"

The song performed by the Ant and Dec alongside Krystal Versace, The Vivienne and Lawrence Chaney, We Werk Together, is now available to stream.

The net proceeds from streams and downloads will be donated to the Trussell Trust, a charity that works to end the need for food banks in the UK.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway returns next Saturday night on ITV.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Tamara Djordjevic and Brent Vitiello were matched on Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Tamara Djordjevic and Brent Vitiello now?

TV & Movies

Selina Chhaur and Cody Bromley were matched on Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Selina Chhaur and Cody Bromley now?

TV & Movies

A mum has been criticised for demanding presents on her daughter's birthday

‘My mum demands I buy her gifts on my birthday to thank her for giving birth’

Lifestyle

Married at First Sight Australia couples

Which Married At First Sight Australia couples are still together now?

TV & Movies

The owners of The Mill, in Stokesley, North Yorkshire, shared the receipt on Facebook

Pub owner tracks down couple who left without paying £180 bill

Lifestyle

Mrs Brown's Boys is returning for a new series

Mrs Brown's Boys 'returning to TV' for the first time in nine years

TV & Movies

Adele and Rich looked happy together at the game last night

Adele cosies up to boyfriend Rich Paul amid engagement rumours
Brenda Edwards has been supported by her Loose Women friends

Loose Women stars rally round Brenda Edwards after death of son Jamal
Holly Willoughby is wearing a green dress from Whistles today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green floral dress from Whistles
Keith Lemon and Ashley Roberts talks The Real Dirty Dancing

Keith Lemon tells Heart Breakfast he got 'emotional' while filming The Real Dirty Dancing
Storm Franklin will continue to bring chaos to the UK following Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice

Storm Franklin tornado warning: When will it hit my area, are there school closures and should I travel?

Weather

Emma Bunton is reuniting with her Spice Girls pals this week

Emma Bunton reveals she's reuniting with Spice Girls pals this week
Have you checked the mess your bins have left after the storm?

Brits whose wheelie bins blow over in storm wind could face a fine

Lifestyle

Stephen Webb will not be on Gogglebox this week

Why is Stephen Webb not on Gogglebox this week?

Gogglebox

What numbers do YOU see?

What numbers do you see? Optical illusion has people stumped

Lifestyle