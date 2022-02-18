Ant and Dec share update on I'm A Celeb returning to Australia this year

It looks like I'm A Celeb will return to Australia this year. Picture: Shutterstock

By Heart reporter

Will I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here? return to Australia this year? Ant and Dec have issued an update...

In news that's sure to delight I'm A Celeb fans, Ant and Dec have confirmed that there are plans for the ITV show to return to Australia this year.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! has been filmed in a Welsh castle for the last two years because of travel restrictions brought in by the coronavirus pandemic.

It is hoped, however, that the 2022 cohort of celebs will be able to travel to the Australian jungle for this first time since 2019.

Speaking on The One Show last night, Ant and Dec were asked about plans for this show this year.

I'm A Celeb has been filmed in Wales for the last two years. Picture: Shutterstock

"Now then, I'm A Celebrity, let's go there, because Australia are reopening their borders from Monday, aren't they?" host Alex Jones asked them.

"So is it the castle, or is it the jungle?"

Ant and Dec then replied: "Well the plan is the jungle."

Dec quickly added "Nothing against Wales," joking that Welsh presenter Alex had given him "quite a stare".

Ant then said: "We love Wales.

"But you know, Australia is [I'm A Celeb's] home and we'd like to get back there - and we can!"

Alex then said that having the show in Wales has been "good for a couple of years", but that it was time to return to the jungle.