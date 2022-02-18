Ant and Dec share update on I'm A Celeb returning to Australia this year

18 February 2022, 13:07

It looks like I'm A Celeb will return to Australia this year
It looks like I'm A Celeb will return to Australia this year. Picture: Shutterstock
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Will I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here? return to Australia this year? Ant and Dec have issued an update...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In news that's sure to delight I'm A Celeb fans, Ant and Dec have confirmed that there are plans for the ITV show to return to Australia this year.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! has been filmed in a Welsh castle for the last two years because of travel restrictions brought in by the coronavirus pandemic.

It is hoped, however, that the 2022 cohort of celebs will be able to travel to the Australian jungle for this first time since 2019.

Speaking on The One Show last night, Ant and Dec were asked about plans for this show this year.

I'm A Celeb has been filmed in Wales for the last two years
I'm A Celeb has been filmed in Wales for the last two years. Picture: Shutterstock

"Now then, I'm A Celebrity, let's go there, because Australia are reopening their borders from Monday, aren't they?" host Alex Jones asked them.

"So is it the castle, or is it the jungle?"

Ant and Dec then replied: "Well the plan is the jungle."

Dec quickly added "Nothing against Wales," joking that Welsh presenter Alex had given him "quite a stare".

Ant then said: "We love Wales.

"But you know, Australia is [I'm A Celeb's] home and we'd like to get back there - and we can!"

Alex then said that having the show in Wales has been "good for a couple of years", but that it was time to return to the jungle.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Stephen Webb will not be on Gogglebox this week

Why is Stephen Webb not on Gogglebox this week?

Gogglebox

Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev is selling video messages to fans

Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev selling video messages to fans

Netflix

Jo took a minus offer on The Chase this week

The Chase fans outraged as contestant takes ‘worst minus cash offer ever’
Natalie Ann Jamieson plays Amy Wyatt in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Natalie Ann Jamieson's life away from Amy Wyatt
Sue Radford has revealed how much she spends on her kids' birthdays

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals she spends £6,000 a year on kids’ birthdays

Trending on Heart

Have you checked the mess your bins have left after the storm?

Brits whose wheelie bins blow over in storm wind could face a fine

Lifestyle

What numbers do YOU see?

What numbers do you see? Optical illusion has people stumped

Lifestyle

Disney announce plans to build magical neighbourhoods where fans can live

Disney building magical residential communities where fans can live

Lifestyle

Storm Eunice ripped off parts of the roof of the O2 Arena

London's O2 Arena temporarily closed after Storm Eunice rips open roof

Lifestyle

Sofia Jirau has made history by becoming the first person with Down's Syndrome to model for Victoria's Secret

First Victoria's Secret model with Down's Syndrome says her 'dreams have come true'

Celebrities

She spent just £155 on the incredible transformation

'I was quoted £18k for a new kitchen - so did it myself for just £150'

Lifestyle

When will Storm Eunice hit your region?

Storm Eunice live tracker: Where is Storm Eunice now and what time will it hit my area?

Weather

Make sure you keep your furry friend safe over the next few days

Pet owners issued warning amid Storm Eunice following reports of cats being 'lifted into the air'

Lifestyle

The little boy, called Joe, explained that him mum couldn't afford to take him to matches

Football fans raise £7,000 for little boy whose mum can't afford match tickets

Lifestyle

Rafters at Riverside House in Derbyshire was tricked out of £5,500 [STOCK IMAGE]

Restaurant devastated after cruel pranksters book out every Sunday table

Lifestyle

The sign was shared to a Reddit wedding group

Wedding guest in hysterics after spotting rude blunder on bespoke wedding sign

Lifestyle

Here's what happened to the Married at First Sight season 9 couples

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are the couples now?
Emmerdale viewers think Meena isn't dead

Emmerdale viewers convinced Meena is still alive as they predict huge twist
Jacqueline Leonard plays Linda Hancock in Coronation Street

Inside Coronation Street star Jacqueline Leonard's life away from Linda Hancock role
Woman questions husband's 'weird habit' as he stores pyjamas under pillow

Woman questions husband's 'weird habit' as he stores pyjamas under pillow

Lifestyle