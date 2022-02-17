Emmerdale viewers convinced Meena is still alive as they predict huge twist

Is Meena Jutla dead in Emmerdale and did Liam kill her? Here's what we know...

Emmerdale fans were shocked on Wednesday evening when Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) seemingly saw her final moments in the village.

The serial killer returned to the Dales to get her revenge on newly married Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) on his wedding day to Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley).

But after a run in with Dr Liam Cavanagh, Meena was pushed off a cliff to her death. So, is Meena actually dead? Here’s what we know…

Is Meena dead in Emmerdale?

We don’t know exactly what happened to Meena, but she is at least injured.

After hiding Dawn’s son in the playhouse in the back garden, knocking Harriet and tying Billy up in the viaduct, Meena drove off in the stolen limo.

Luckily, Billy was able to break free and try to help Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) who had been shot by Meena.

Things got really dramatic when Dr Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) later spotted Meena trying to get away and decided to chase her.

When he finally caught up with her, Liam grabbed a garden fork and the pair ended up on the bridge where Meena killed his daughter Leanna.

Meena revealed that Leyla was in the car, and Liam threw the fork in the water and turned around to go and save his wife.

But as Meena continued to taunt him, Liam finally snapped and pushed the killer over the bridge where she landed in the exact same space Leanna died.

Despite the dramatic fall, Emmerdale viewers believe Meena isn’t dead.

"We’re only half way through the week, meena is definitely not dead #emmerdale,” someone Tweeted.

Another viewer wrote: "#Emmerdale what's the betting Meena isn't dead and tomorrow's episode starts with her opening her eyes and cackling, telling them they will have to try harder.”

A third commented: "I don't think Meena is dead, she threw herself off that bridge- she knew exactly what she was doing, standing in that place at that moment. She knew what was gonna happen, so she ain't dead. #Emmerdale #MeenaJutla.”

Others have even predicted that Meena will take another victim, with one fans writing: "She's not dead. Defo her and her sister will fight till the death.”

Another echoed: "She will pick up that pitchfork and attack her sister who decided to go on a deserted walk on her own when she knows something bad has happened in the village."