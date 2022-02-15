Emmerdale fans ‘work out' shock Meena death twist as they spot Dawn's blunder

15 February 2022, 06:58

Who dies in Emmerdale? Meena Jutla returned this week to wreak her revenge on the residents...

Emmerdale fans were left shocked last night when evil Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) returned to the Dales to kidnap Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) on her wedding day.

The drama started when a white stretched limo pulled up and Dawn assumed it was a gift from her new husband Billy (Jay Kontzle).

But as she was waved off by her dad Will Taylor (Dean Andrews), it soon became obvious that Meena was behind the plan and was actually driving the vehicle.

Dawn got into a white limo on Emmerdale
Dawn got into a white limo on Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

When Dawn poked her head into the front of the limo, Meena said: "Love the frock. Shroud white, very apt. Till death do you part.

“Not taking questions, you just get comfy, buckle up and prepare to play the game of your life."

Soap fans were not impressed, with many claiming Dawn should have realised she was being tricked.

"You know meena is going to be in the stretch limo # Emmerdale," one wrote on Twitter.

Meena is set to cause tragedy in Emmerdale
Meena is set to cause tragedy in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

A second added: "this has MEENA written all over it.. #emmerdale," as a third penned: "Why the hell would you get in the car without your husband?! #Emmerdale."

Despite the blunder, many Emmerdale fans think Dawn will survive the kidnapping, while her dad Will could be in danger.

As the dramatic week continues, Meena threatens Billy and Dawn with a gun showdown as she asks Billy to play a ‘game’ and pick either her or Dawn.

And viewers are convinced Will is set to meet his end while trying to save his daughter and son-in-law.

Meena is back in Emmerdale
Meena is back in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

"I reckon it'll be Will that gets shot," wrote one person, while a second echoed: "Will is going to die isn't he? Whatever happens, Meena better not kill Billy! #Emmerdale."

Someone else added: "They are making it look like the person who is going to be killed is dawn or billy. Will it be someone at the very last minute who tries to save them. Will? Maybe #Emmerdale.”

A fourth predicted: "Will spots Meena and pushes dawn out the way taking the bullet maybe #emmerdale.”

