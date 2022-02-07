Why did Andrew Burt leave Emmerdale?

7 February 2022, 11:12 | Updated: 7 February 2022, 11:19

Andrew Burt starred in Emmerdale
Andrew Burt starred in Emmerdale. Picture: Shutterstock/Alamy

Who was the original Jack Sugden in Emmerdale and what happened to him? Here's what we know...

Emmerdale fans might remember Jack Sugden arrived in the soap back in 1972.

The character was originally played by actor Andrew Burt from 1972 to 1973, with a brief return in 1976.

When he came back full time in 1980, Clive Hornby took on the role of the character.

But why did Andrew Burt leave and what happened to him? Here’s what we know…

Andrew Burt was a theatre and television star
Andrew Burt was a theatre and television star. Picture: Alamy

Why did Andrew Burt leave Emmerdale?

Andrew Burt made the decision to leave Emmerdale in 1974 after more than 100 episodes so that he could return to work in the theatre.

Soon after leaving the farm, Andrew went on to star in two BBC series’, playing the king in The Legend of King Arthur (1979) and the traveller in Gulliver in Lilliput (1982).

He then went on to appear in a string of other television programmes including Dixon of Dock Green, Crown Court, Blake's 7, The Voyage of Charles Darwin and Juliet Bravo.

The star also starred in Doctor Who in 1983 as part of the storyline Terminus, with Peter Davison as the Doctor.

Andrew Burt starred in The Black Panther 1978
Andrew Burt starred in The Black Panther 1978. Picture: Alamy

His other credits include The Gentle Touch, London's Burning, The Bill and Agatha Christie's Poirot.

EastEnders fans might recognise him for playing Dave Penton in the soap in 1990.

What happened to Andrew Burt?

Andrew Burt died of lung cancer on 16 November 2018 at the age of 73-years-old.

He was born on 23 May 1945 in Wakefield, West Riding of Yorkshire and he went to Silcoates School in Wakefield.

The star went on to attend Rose Bruford College of Speech and Drama in London until 1968, and left with a bachelor's degree in English,.

Andrew was also a patron of Oldbury Rep, the theatre company where he began his acting career.

