Inside Emmerdale star Nicola Wheeler's life away from the soap

26 January 2022, 09:02

Nicola Wheeler played Nicola King in Emmerdale
Nicola Wheeler played Nicola King in Emmerdale. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images

How old is Nicola Wheeler and when did she quit Emmerdale?

Emmerdale fans will know Nicola King as the fiery former owner of the Woolpack who arrived in the Dales in 2001.

Over the years, Nicola has been part of some huge storylines, including being caught in a cottage fire, suffering a devastating miscarraige and discovering her fiancé was having an affair.

Played by Nicola Wheeler, the character departed in 2006, before returning just a year later in 2007.

But who is Nicola Wheeler and what do we know about her life away from Emmerdale?

Nicola Wheeler stars as Nicola King in Emmerdale
Nicola Wheeler stars as Nicola King in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

How old is Nicola Wheeler in Emmerdale?

Nicola Wheeler is 47-years-old and has played the role of Nicola King in Emmerdale since 2001. She is currently the longest serving actress in the show.

She was raised in Nelson, Lancashire, and went to Walton High School.

Back in 2006, Nicola won “Best B***” at the The British Soap Awards for her portrayal of Nicola, with the star recently saying she feels lucky her character is still alive.

“I am lucky to have been in Emmerdale for a long time and I am happy playing a catty cow,” she said.

“I often laugh at what my ­character is saying, and ­sometimes I do wonder why she hasn’t been murdered by now.

Nicola Wheeler is good friends with her co-star Samantha Giles
Nicola Wheeler is good friends with her co-star Samantha Giles. Picture: Twitter

"But it’s so great to be part of the soap and you never want to shy away from work. I know I am creeping up to the 50 mark now but in my head, I am permanently 20."

What else has Nicola Wheeler been in?

Before bagging her role on Emmerdale, Nicola starred in an episode of Derek Acorah's Ghost Towns, while she also played Melanie Tindel in Coronation Street.

Nicola appeared on Sky One’s Cirque de Celebrité but was voted out on the fifth week.

Is Nicola Wheeler married?

Nicola likes to keep her private life out of the spotlight, but reportedly lives with husband Matt in Yorkshire.

The star announced she was pregnant back in 2015 with a post on Twitter, telling fans: "Thanks for all your congratulations still got a couple of weeks until arrives. Unless he/she gets impatient."

Nicola then went on maternity leave in March 2015 and gave birth the following month.

The official Emmerdale Twitter page confirmed the birth with the message: "BIG congratulations to @nicola_Wheeler and her baby boy, who arrived on Friday 13!"

On screen, her character jetted off to start a new job in Dubai and briefly appeared on the soap via webcam during her time away.

Opening up about motherhood, Nicola previously told The Mirror: "I was very excited about being a mum for the first time and it was a great way to write Nicola out so that they could leave it open as to when I came back.

"I returned six months later and I can remember feeling appreciative about being around adults again. I was still breastfeeding though and I can remember putting out a sign saying ‘milking’ on my door so they knew when I was."

