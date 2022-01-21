A look back at the late Emmerdale star Toby Kirkup's acting career

21 January 2022, 09:30

Toby Kirkup sadly passed away last year
Toby Kirkup sadly passed away last year. Picture: Instagram/ITV/Netflix
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Who did Toby Kirkup play in Emmerdale and what else has he been in? A look back at the late star's career...

Toby Kirkup sadly died at the age of 48 in August 2020.

An inquest recently heard that the actor passed away at his home in Linthwaiter due to a ruptured aortic arch aneurysm, just hours after being discharged from hospital.

In a statement, his family described him as ‘a gifted musician, sportsman and actor’ who ‘helped so many people’ with his work in rehab clinics.

We take a look back at the late star’s career…

Who did Toby Kirkup play in Emmerdale?

Toby Kirkup played a small role in Emmerdale, with the character’s name unknown.

He previously studied drama at the University of Huddersfield and went on to star in theatre productions of Richard III and Henry V for the Manchester-based Ragged School Drama.

The star also worked as a writer, stagehand and TV presenter.

Who did Toby Kirkup play in Peaky Blinders?

Toby played the part of a police officer in BBC’s Peaky Blinders in 2016.

His other credits include playing James Scotsan in Channel 4's The Mill, as well as starring in the BBC production of Testament Of Youth.

Last year an obituary for the star read: “On the 29th August 2020 Toby died suddenly at home in Huddersfield aged 48.

“Beloved son of Philip and Pamela younger brother of Dominic and Sammy. Much loved father to Isabella and dear friend to many.

A private funeral service was held at Church of St Thomas, Thurstonland on Monday 21st of September followed by private committal at Huddersfield Crematorium.

