Which Love Is Blind season two couples are still together?

Are any of the new Love Is Blind couples together? Here's where the season two couples are in 2022...

Netflix's Love Is Blind returned last Friday, and we are already completely invested in each one of the new couples.

If you aren't familiar with the show's premise, it sees a group of 30 singles go on dates with each other while sat in separate pods. This means that they fall in love without ever seeing what the other looks like, and it is hoped that they will form deeper connections by doing so.

A number of couples appeared to fall for each other in this season - but are any of them still together? Here's what we know...

Shaina and Kyle

Are Shaina and Kylie still together? Picture: Netflix

Kyle proposed to Shaina in the pods, despite the fact that they were unsure they were compatable due to their different religious beliefs.

"Shaina has extreme views on religion, and I have extreme views on religion," Kyle said. "I could definitely fall in love with Shaina, but we’re such polar opposites, and I don’t think either of us is going to change each other. And it scares me."

After getting to know her in person, however, Kyle said: “Shaina puts up with my strong personality.

"She knows how to make me happy, and whenever I hear her voice, she just, like, lifts my spirits. Am I gonna throw away an amazing woman because we disagree on religion?"

Shaina subsequently told Kyle she wanted to spend the night in different rooms, and she decided to leave Mexico and return to Chicago.

Later on, Shaina told a producer that she was still interested in Shayne, who was engaged to Natalie.

It remains to be seen how this love rectangle will pan out...

Deepti and Shake

Shake later admitted to not being physically attracted to Deepti. Picture: Netflix

Deepti and Shake seemingly fell for each other while in the pods, but Shake later admitted in Mexico that he didn't think he was physically attracted to her.

He said: "The first night together, honestly, feeling a little apprehensive.

"Spending that physical time touching one another. I don’t know if I’m feeling the type of body connection that I wanted to feel."

The pair have been liking each other's recent Instagram posts, so it looks like they are at least on good terms, if not together romantically.

Like all the couples, we won't know for sure if they remained together until after all the episodes have aired.

Shayne and Natalie

Shayne and Natalie seemed to have incredible chemistry. Picture: Netflix

Shayne and Natalie had a huge amount of chemistry from the start, and many of their fellow contestants said they were most likely to go the distance.

The pair did have a huge row in episode five, however, so it looks like they could be about to split in the remaining episodes.

Shayne also got close to Shaina in the pods, so could we see a reconciliation between those two? Time will tell...

Nick and Danielle

Nick and Danielle got very close at the start of the series. Picture: Netflix

Nick and Danielle told each other they loved each other very early on, and things heated up with the two of them during the trip to Mexico.

Danielle was sadly forced to miss the first mixer because she had a stomach bug, and her insecurities came to light shortly after.

She told him: "I don’t trust anything right now," prompting Nick to proclaim he was "done" after an argument. The pair later made up, and things are looking hopeful for the couple.

We'll have to wait to find out if they stayed together, so watch this space...

Mallory and Salvador

Are Mallory and Salvador still together? Picture: Netflix

Mallory and Salvador got close in the pods, and she ended up choosing him over Jarrette, who she also had a connection with.

As with many of the couples, however, things started to get tricky when they went to Mexico - and Mallory and Jarrette appeared to bond at the mixer.

Sal considered leaving the process after overhearing Mallory saying she "didn't have to get married" to him, and it is unclear whether or not they remained together.

Jarrette and Iyanna

Are Jarette and Iyana still together? Picture: Netflix

Jarrette originally had his sights set on Mallory, but he proposed to Iyanna after establishing a strong connection with her as well.

During the first couple's mixer, however, Jarette was seen bonding with Mallory, prompting Iyanna to say: "Seeing him talk with Mallory, I was thinking that maybe he’d regret his choice.

"I do trust him. He’s a grown man. What would break my heart is if he lied to me. If he lied to me, that’s a deal-breaker."

We don't yet know if Jarrette and Iyanna stayed together, but watch this space...