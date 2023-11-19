I'm A Celebrity: Who is Nella Rose, how old is she and how is she famous?

19 November 2023, 20:30

I'm A Celebrity: Who is Nella Rose, how old is she and how is she famous?
Picture: ITV/Instagram/Nella Rose

By Hope Wilson

How old is Nella Rose, how is she and how is she famous? Here are all the answers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity is back with a bang and we couldn't be more excited.

With Ant and Dec at the helm, the brand new campmates are in safe hands as they compete in various Bushtucker Trials with the hopes of being crowned King or Queen of the Jungle. Previous winners have included footballer Jill Scott, Gogglebox favourite Scarlett Moffatt and X Factor singer Stacey Solomon, but who will be the 2023 champion?

One of the contestants vying for the crown is Nella Rose.

Who is Nella Rose, how old is she and how is she famous? Here is everything you need to know.

Nella Rose is one of the I'm A Celebrity 2023 campmates
Nella Rose is one of the I'm A Celebrity 2023 campmates. Picture: ITV

Who is Nella Rose?

Nella Rose is a YouTube star originally from Belgium but moved to the UK with her family when she was seven-years-old.

She studied sociology at the University of Leicester graduating with a 2:1 in 2018.

Speaking ahead of entering the jungle, Nella said: "My family have been laughing hysterically ever since I told them I was taking part.

"And they asked me why I agreed to do this but I’ve been watching I’m A Celebrity ever since I was a child and I still remember Ian Wright locked up in a room with an Ostrich. It’s so iconic and it’s why I said ‘yes’ immediately."

Nella Rose is one of the contestants on I'm A Celebrity 2023
Nella Rose is one of the contestants on I'm A Celebrity 2023. Picture: Instagram/Nella Rose

How old is Nella Rose?

Nella Rose is 26-years-old.

She has revealed which creepy crawlies she will be scared of, stating: "I am scared of everything from red ants, tarantulas to rats or ostriches. A daddy long-legs once flew into my room and I moved out. I was living in my living room and so my family think I am in for a shock."

Nella Rose moved to the UK with her family when she was a child
Nella Rose moved to the UK with her family when she was a child. Picture: Getty

How is Nella Rose famous?

Nella Rose first gained fame on YouTube in 2016 after posting vlogs, fashion hauls and funny videos.

Since then she has gone on to present Catfish UK on MTV and act as the Digital Host for the 2023 Brit Awards.

Read more:

