I'm A Celebrity fans turn on Nella Rose after Fred Sirieix clash

22 November 2023, 15:17

I'm A Celebrity fans turn on Nella Rose after Fred Sirieix clash
I'm A Celebrity fans turn on Nella Rose after Fred Sirieix clash. Picture: ITV/X

By Hope Wilson

I'm A Celeb fans saw Nella Rose and Fred Sirieix argue last night.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity fans have turned on Nella Rose, 26, after her disagreement with Fred Sirieix, 51, last night turned fiery.

Yesterday's episode saw the YouTuber and First Dates star clash after Fred joked that he was old enough to be Nella's father. Nella took offence to the comment as she had previously told the camp that both of her parents had passed away.

Noticing that Nella was upset with his remarks, Fred was quick to apologise for reading the situation incorrectly. Despite his efforts to make amends, Nella declined his apology and refused to eat the food he prepared.

Nella's behaviour caused a stir online, with viewers quick to take to X, formally known as Twitter, to voice their opinions on the situation.

Nella Rose disagreed with Fred Sirieix on last night's episode of I'm A Celebrity
Nella Rose disagreed with Fred Sirieix on last night's episode of I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

One user wrote: "#ImACeleb Nella clearly didn’t understand the saying with what Fred said! And when he said explained very politely she still went off on one! I’m sorry but that’s just rude behaviour! #NellaOut."

Another added: "Poor Fred. I hope Nella snaps out of it #ImACelebrity."

With a third saying: "As someone who lost my Dad at 24, I literally cannot see how what Fred said to Nella is even remotely offensive! I can't work it out! #ImACeleb."

Fred Sirieix tried to apologise to Nella Rose during I'm A Celebrity
Fred Sirieix tried to apologise to Nella Rose during I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

However there were some viewers who sympathised with Nella.

One user commented: "I see where Nella is coming from and why she took an offence to the comment. Also, I don’t think Fred meant any harm, but unless you’ve lost a parent, you cannot judge Nella for her reaction to such a comment."

A second wrote: "Got a lot of love for Nella but you can see that Fred didn’t mean any disrespect with that comment. It wasn’t malicious. Still don’t agree with the disrespect she’s getting though."

Watch Nella and Fred's argument here:

Nella Rose rows with Fred on I’m A Celeb

This year's campmates have already seen emotional outbursts Down Under after Jamie Lynn Spears, 32, claimed that she was "emotionally weak" in last night's episode.

Earlier this week it was reported that the Zoey 101 star had been deemed a "flight risk" by producers, with many believing she would quit the show before the first week was over.

Jamie Lynn Spears was also in tears during last night's episode of I'm A Celebrity
Jamie Lynn Spears was also in tears during last night's episode of I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

However there was some light in the camp yesterday when Fred discussed his wedding plans with his fiancée Fruitcake.

Speaking to his campmates, Fred revealed: "The way I met Fruitcake, I met her in Peckham, I was walking up and she was smiling at me and I was smiling at her and I liked her eyes. I just had to talk to her.

"I asked for her number, I said, ''Shall we go for a drink tonight?'' That was nine years ago. We're getting married next year in Jamaica.'"

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

I'm A Celebrity: Who is Nella Rose, how old is she and how is she famous?

Who is Nella on I'm A Celebrity? Age, job and family revealed

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Jamie Lynn Spears, is she married and does she have children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Jamie Lynn Spears, is she married and does she have children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Nick Pickard, is he married and does he have any children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Nick Pickard, is he married and does he have any children?

How long is I'm A Celebrity on for and when does it end?

How long is I'm A Celebrity on for and when does it end?

I'm A Celebrity: What happened to Kiosk Keith and who is Kiosk Kev?

I'm A Celebrity: What happened to Kiosk Keith and who is Kiosk Kev?

Will there be a Married At First Sight UK reunion in 2023?

When is the Married At First Sight UK 2023 reunion?

I'm A Celebrity viewers convinced Jamie Lynn Spears will quit show

I'm A Celebrity viewers convinced Jamie Lynn Spears will quit show after 72 hours

I'm A Celebrity fans spot first 'secret hand signal' from campmate to loved ones at home

I'm A Celebrity fans spot first 'secret hand signal' from campmate to loved ones at home

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

What happened between Jamie Lynn Spears and her sister Britney Spears?

What happened between Jamie Lynn Spears and her sister Britney Spears?

Celebrities

Married At First Sight's Adrienne breaks her silence on Matt and Shona's surprise relationship

Married At First Sight's Adrienne breaks her silence on Matt and Shona's surprise relationship
I'm A Celebrity fans spot Josie Gibson task blunder as first episode airs

I'm A Celebrity fans spot Josie Gibson task blunder as first episode airs

My Mum Your Dad's Sharon and Elliott split leaving just one couple from the show still together

My Mum Your Dad's Sharon Benson and Elliott Davidson have 'split'

I'm A Celebrity 2023 is welcoming Fred Sirieix into the jungle

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Fred Sirieix, who is he married to and does he have any children?

Trending on Heart

Tributes pour in for I'm A Celebrity star Annabel Giles after her death aged 64

Tributes pour in for I'm A Celebrity star Annabel Giles after her death aged 64

Celebrities

Where is the Coca Cola truck tour stopping in 2022 and what is the full schedule?

Coca Cola Christmas Truck Tour 2023: Dates and locations revealed

Lifestyle

Ant McPartlin tattoos: What are they and what do they mean?

Ant McPartlin tattoos: What are they and what do they mean?

Celebrities

Has Declan Donnelly had a hair transplant?

Has Declan Donnelly had a hair transplant?

Celebrities

Take That announce a special live show for their podcast, This Life

Take That announce special live podcast recording and you could be there

Events

Who is Josie Gibson's boyfriend, who has she dated and who is the father of her son?

Who is Josie Gibson's boyfriend, who has she dated and who is the father of her son?

Celebrities

I'm A Celebrity: Who is Danielle Harold, how old is she and when was she in EastEnders?

I'm A Celebrity: Who is Danielle Harold, how old is she and when was she in EastEnders?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Marvin Humes, who is he married to and does he have children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Marvin Humes, who is he married to and does he have children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Grace Dent, is she married and does she have any children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Grace Dent, is she married and does she have any children?

How much Jamie Lynn Spears is being paid for I'm A Celebrity and her net worth

How much Jamie Lynn Spears is being paid for I'm A Celebrity and her net worth

Celebrities

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Nigel Farage, is he married and does he have children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Nigel Farage, is he married and does he have children?

Married At First Sight's Nathanial Valentino confirms bitter feud with co-star Laura Vaughan

Married At First Sight's Nathanial Valentino confirms bitter feud with co-star Laura Vaughan
Martin Lewis shares Black Friday advice and deals to help save thousands

Martin Lewis shares Black Friday advice and deals to help save thousands

Lifestyle

Josie Gibson has signed up to the I'm A Celebrity jungle for 2023

Why is Josie Gibson famous? Age, son, where she's from and everything you need to know

Showbiz

Are Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay still together?

Are Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay still together?