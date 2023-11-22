I'm A Celebrity fans turn on Nella Rose after Fred Sirieix clash

By Hope Wilson

I'm A Celeb fans saw Nella Rose and Fred Sirieix argue last night.

I'm A Celebrity fans have turned on Nella Rose, 26, after her disagreement with Fred Sirieix, 51, last night turned fiery.

Yesterday's episode saw the YouTuber and First Dates star clash after Fred joked that he was old enough to be Nella's father. Nella took offence to the comment as she had previously told the camp that both of her parents had passed away.

Noticing that Nella was upset with his remarks, Fred was quick to apologise for reading the situation incorrectly. Despite his efforts to make amends, Nella declined his apology and refused to eat the food he prepared.

Nella's behaviour caused a stir online, with viewers quick to take to X, formally known as Twitter, to voice their opinions on the situation.

Nella Rose disagreed with Fred Sirieix on last night's episode of I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

One user wrote: "#ImACeleb Nella clearly didn’t understand the saying with what Fred said! And when he said explained very politely she still went off on one! I’m sorry but that’s just rude behaviour! #NellaOut."

Another added: "Poor Fred. I hope Nella snaps out of it #ImACelebrity."

With a third saying: "As someone who lost my Dad at 24, I literally cannot see how what Fred said to Nella is even remotely offensive! I can't work it out! #ImACeleb."

Fred Sirieix tried to apologise to Nella Rose during I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

However there were some viewers who sympathised with Nella.

One user commented: "I see where Nella is coming from and why she took an offence to the comment. Also, I don’t think Fred meant any harm, but unless you’ve lost a parent, you cannot judge Nella for her reaction to such a comment."

A second wrote: "Got a lot of love for Nella but you can see that Fred didn’t mean any disrespect with that comment. It wasn’t malicious. Still don’t agree with the disrespect she’s getting though."

Watch Nella and Fred's argument here:

Nella Rose rows with Fred on I’m A Celeb

This year's campmates have already seen emotional outbursts Down Under after Jamie Lynn Spears, 32, claimed that she was "emotionally weak" in last night's episode.

Earlier this week it was reported that the Zoey 101 star had been deemed a "flight risk" by producers, with many believing she would quit the show before the first week was over.

Jamie Lynn Spears was also in tears during last night's episode of I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

However there was some light in the camp yesterday when Fred discussed his wedding plans with his fiancée Fruitcake.

Speaking to his campmates, Fred revealed: "The way I met Fruitcake, I met her in Peckham, I was walking up and she was smiling at me and I was smiling at her and I liked her eyes. I just had to talk to her.

"I asked for her number, I said, ''Shall we go for a drink tonight?'' That was nine years ago. We're getting married next year in Jamaica.'"

