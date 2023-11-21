I'm A Celebrity fans spot first 'secret hand signal' from campmate to loved ones at home

21 November 2023, 11:44

I'm A Celebrity fans spot first 'secret hand signal' from campmate to loved ones at home
I'm A Celebrity fans spot first 'secret hand signal' from campmate to loved ones at home . Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Avid I'm A Celebrity viewers think they've seen the first secret gesture of the series.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity fans think they've spotted their first secret signal from one of the 2023 campmates.

Last night viewers saw Nella Rose, 26, and Nigel Farage, 59, take part in the first Bushtucker Trial of the series, which saw them eat some grizzly grub to win stars for their fellow cast members. However later in the episode, all eyes were on JLS singer Marvin Humes, 38, after he appeared to make a secret signal at the end of the show.

When Ant and Dec entered the jungle to reveal who would be taking part in the next trial, fans saw Marvin rub his fist against his heart. Eagle-eyed viewers were quick to notice the movement and theorised that it was for his family and friends back in the UK.

Fans were touched by Marvin's simple gesture as he has been open about how much he is going to miss his wife Rochelle Humes, 34, and their three children.

Fans believe I'm A Celebrity campmate Marvin Humes is sending signals to his family at home
Fans believe I'm A Celebrity campmate Marvin Humes is sending signals to his family at home. Picture: ITV

Many fans took to X, formally known as Twitter, to note Marving 'secret' signal.

One wrote: "#ImACeleb Marvin definitely giving Rochelle a sign by tapping his heart when Ant and Dec enter camp."

With another adding: "Marvin and his fist on heart sign to home again lol!*! #ImACeleb."

Watch Marvin send a secret signal on I'm A Celebrity here:

I’m A Celebrity fans think they’ve spotted Marvin sending secret signals

Secret signals in the jungle have become a staple of I'm A Celebrity, with many campmates creating their own gestures for their loved ones back home.

Last year's contestants were full of secret hand signals.

Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner, 24, created half a love heart with his hand for his mum, while Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver, 60, tapped her heart when the cameras were on her.

The 2020 series saw winner Giovanna Fletcher, 38, wiggle her hand on her nose as a sign to her children that she was thinking of them.

I'm A Celebrity 2020 winner Giovanna Fletcher also had a hand signal for her children
I'm A Celebrity 2020 winner Giovanna Fletcher also had a hand signal for her children. Picture: ITV

It isn't clear whether the other campmates this year have secret signals for their family members, but as time goes on their gestures may become more apparent.

What is clear is that some of the cast members are missing home, including Britney Spears's sister and actress Jamie Lynn Spears, 32.

The mother-of-two briefly spoke about her family life and was in tears as she missed her young daughters. Jamie Lynn also briefly spoke about her relationship with the Toxic singer, admitting that they spoke before she entered I'm A Celebrity.

Jamie Lynn Spears discussed her relationship with her sister Britney Spears on I'm A Celebrity
Jamie Lynn Spears discussed her relationship with her sister Britney Spears on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

In a conversation with First Dates star Fred Sirieix, 51, Jamie Lynn opened up about her relationship with Britney.

The Zoey 101 star said: "I think every family fights and has their stuff but I talked to her before I came here and we love each other."

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

I'm A Celebrity viewers convinced Jamie Lynn Spears will quit show

I'm A Celebrity viewers convinced Jamie Lynn Spears will quit show after 72 hours

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Jamie Lynn Spears, is she married and does she have children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Jamie Lynn Spears, is she married and does she have children?

What happened between Jamie Lynn Spears and her sister Britney Spears?

What happened between Jamie Lynn Spears and her sister Britney Spears?

Celebrities

Married At First Sight's Adrienne breaks her silence on Matt and Shona's surprise relationship

Married At First Sight's Adrienne breaks her silence on Matt and Shona's surprise relationship

I'm A Celebrity fans spot Josie Gibson task blunder as first episode airs

I'm A Celebrity fans spot Josie Gibson task blunder as first episode airs

My Mum Your Dad's Sharon and Elliott split leaving just one couple from the show still together

My Mum Your Dad's Sharon Benson and Elliott Davidson have 'split'

I'm A Celebrity 2023 is welcoming Fred Sirieix into the jungle

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Fred Sirieix, who is he married to and does he have any children?

I'm A Celebrity: Who is Danielle Harold, how old is she and when was she in EastEnders?

I'm A Celebrity: Who is Danielle Harold, how old is she and when was she in EastEnders?

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Who is Josie Gibson's boyfriend, who has she dated and who is the father of her son?

Who is Josie Gibson's boyfriend, who has she dated and who is the father of her son?

Celebrities

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Marvin Humes, who is he married to and does he have children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Marvin Humes, who is he married to and does he have children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Grace Dent, is she married and does she have any children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Grace Dent, is she married and does she have any children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Nick Pickard, is he married and does he have any children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Nick Pickard, is he married and does he have any children?

I'm A Celebrity: Who is Nella Rose, how old is she and how is she famous?

I'm A Celebrity: Who is Nella Rose, how old is she and how is she famous?

Trending on Heart

Where is the Coca Cola truck tour stopping in 2022 and what is the full schedule?

Coca Cola Christmas Truck Tour 2023: Latest dates, locations and tickets

Lifestyle

Ant McPartlin tattoos: What are they and what do they mean?

Ant McPartlin tattoos: What are they and what do they mean?

Celebrities

Has Declan Donnelly had a hair transplant?

Has Declan Donnelly had a hair transplant?

Celebrities

Take That announce a special live show for their podcast, This Life

Take That announce special live podcast recording and you could be there

Events

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Nigel Farage, is he married and does he have children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Nigel Farage, is he married and does he have children?

How much Jamie Lynn Spears is being paid for I'm A Celebrity and her net worth

How much Jamie Lynn Spears is being paid for I'm A Celebrity and her net worth

Celebrities

Will there be a Married At First Sight UK reunion in 2023?

When is the Married At First Sight UK 2023 reunion?

Married At First Sight's Nathanial Valentino confirms bitter feud with co-star Laura Vaughan

Married At First Sight's Nathanial Valentino confirms bitter feud with co-star Laura Vaughan
Martin Lewis shares Black Friday advice and deals to help save thousands

Martin Lewis shares Black Friday advice and deals to help save thousands

Lifestyle

Josie Gibson has signed up to the I'm A Celebrity jungle for 2023

Why is Josie Gibson famous? Age, son, where she's from and everything you need to know

Showbiz

Are Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay still together?

Are Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay still together?

I'm A Celebrity 2023 has a line up including Josie Gibson, Nigel Farage and Fred Sirieix

Who is favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2023? Latest odds revealed

Married At First Sight's Shona and Matt confirm secret relationship

Married At First Sight's Shona and Matt confirm secret relationship

Matt and Adrienne were paired together on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Adrienne and Matt still together?

Some of the Married At First Sight 2023 cast

Which Married At First Sight 2023 couples are still together and who has split up?