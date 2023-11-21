I'm A Celebrity fans spot first 'secret hand signal' from campmate to loved ones at home
21 November 2023, 11:44
Avid I'm A Celebrity viewers think they've seen the first secret gesture of the series.
I'm A Celebrity fans think they've spotted their first secret signal from one of the 2023 campmates.
Last night viewers saw Nella Rose, 26, and Nigel Farage, 59, take part in the first Bushtucker Trial of the series, which saw them eat some grizzly grub to win stars for their fellow cast members. However later in the episode, all eyes were on JLS singer Marvin Humes, 38, after he appeared to make a secret signal at the end of the show.
When Ant and Dec entered the jungle to reveal who would be taking part in the next trial, fans saw Marvin rub his fist against his heart. Eagle-eyed viewers were quick to notice the movement and theorised that it was for his family and friends back in the UK.
Fans were touched by Marvin's simple gesture as he has been open about how much he is going to miss his wife Rochelle Humes, 34, and their three children.
Many fans took to X, formally known as Twitter, to note Marving 'secret' signal.
One wrote: "#ImACeleb Marvin definitely giving Rochelle a sign by tapping his heart when Ant and Dec enter camp."
With another adding: "Marvin and his fist on heart sign to home again lol!*! #ImACeleb."
Watch Marvin send a secret signal on I'm A Celebrity here:
I’m A Celebrity fans think they’ve spotted Marvin sending secret signals
Secret signals in the jungle have become a staple of I'm A Celebrity, with many campmates creating their own gestures for their loved ones back home.
Last year's contestants were full of secret hand signals.
Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner, 24, created half a love heart with his hand for his mum, while Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver, 60, tapped her heart when the cameras were on her.
The 2020 series saw winner Giovanna Fletcher, 38, wiggle her hand on her nose as a sign to her children that she was thinking of them.
It isn't clear whether the other campmates this year have secret signals for their family members, but as time goes on their gestures may become more apparent.
What is clear is that some of the cast members are missing home, including Britney Spears's sister and actress Jamie Lynn Spears, 32.
The mother-of-two briefly spoke about her family life and was in tears as she missed her young daughters. Jamie Lynn also briefly spoke about her relationship with the Toxic singer, admitting that they spoke before she entered I'm A Celebrity.
In a conversation with First Dates star Fred Sirieix, 51, Jamie Lynn opened up about her relationship with Britney.
The Zoey 101 star said: "I think every family fights and has their stuff but I talked to her before I came here and we love each other."
