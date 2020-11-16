I'm A Celeb's Giovanna Fletcher 'in trouble' as husband Tom reveals secret signal meaning

16 November 2020, 13:11

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Giovanna Fletcher's husband may have got his wife in trouble after revealing how she communicates with her kids.

Tom Fletcher has revealed the meaning behind his wife Giovanna's hand signal during the first episode of I'm A Celebrity.

Eagle-eyed viewers caught the author and podcaster on the show last night put her thumb to her nose and wriggle her fingers in a greeting while Ant and Dec announced who would be doing the next Bush Tucker trial.

It turns out Giovanna was sending a secret message to her three kids, Buzz, Buddy and Max.

READ MORE: Inside Tom and Giovanna Fletcher's relationship

Giovanna Fletcher made a funny face for her kids back home
Giovanna Fletcher made a funny face for her kids back home. Picture: ITV

During an interview with McFly on This Morning, Tom explained: "Yeah, that's for the boys".

However, Tom's bandmate – and former I'm A Celeb star – Dougie claimed: "You get in trouble for that!", to which Tom said: "Oh no!"

Phillip Schofield joked to Holly Willoughby: "What have you done!?", as she was the one who asked him about it.

Dougie revealed that Tom might have got Giovanna 'in trouble' by revealing the meaning
Dougie revealed that Tom might have got Giovanna 'in trouble' by revealing the meaning. Picture: ITV

Many viewers of the hit ITV reality show had already guessed that the hand gesture may have been for her kids.

One person tweeted last night: "Giovanna deffo did that little face for the kids, so cute #ImACeleb".

Another commented: "Was Giovanna’s hand signal near the end a secret message to her kids?"

Tom told Holly and Phil the funny face was for their kids
Tom told Holly and Phil the funny face was for their kids. Picture: ITV

Giovanna and husband Tom have three children together – six-year-old Buzz, four-year-old Buddy and two-year-old Max.

Giovanna's best friend Emma Willis has already admitted she will struggle being away from her kids.

Emma told the MailOnline that it is a "bloody long time" for any parent to be away from their kids, and that she will "desperately miss them".

READ NOW: I'm A Celebrity star Giovanna Fletcher has luxury item banned from camp

