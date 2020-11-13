I'm A Celebrity star Giovanna Fletcher has luxury item banned from camp

Giovanna Fletcher wanted to bring in cycling shorts. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Giovanna Fletcher had a great plan, before the I'm A Celeb bosses rejected it.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! starts its 20th series on Sunday night.

Among the ten celebs entering the castle in North Wales is Giovanna Fletcher, famous author, blogger and podcaster.

Giovanna Fletcher will enter the Welsh castle on Sunday night. Picture: ITV

As part of the show, the celebs are given the chance to bring one luxury item into camp, which they later have to earn through a challenge.

But according to her close friend Emma Willis, Giovanna's first choice of luxury item was rejected by the show's producers.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Emma revealed that she had told Giovanna to bring in cycling shorts so bugs couldn't crawl into her pants.

Emma Willis gave Giovanna Fletcher the idea. Picture: Instagram/Giovanna Fletcher

Emma said: "I went, 'You have to take cycling shorts, like long, tight cycling shorts.' And she was like, 'What, why would you do that?' And I said, 'Because then bugs aren't going to crawl up the places you don't want crawling up.'

"And she went, 'Oh my God, I hadn't thought about that. I'm going to take cycling shorts!' No-one wants a cockroach up the butt or any other orifice. But she wasn't allowed to."

The reason they were rejected by producers was because campmates are only allowed to wear clothing provided by the show.

The new series starts on Sunday night. Picture: ITV

Emma is routing for her best friend to win, saying she'd be "surprised" if she didn't become Queen of the Castle.

The new series of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! will start on ITV on Sunday night at 9pm.

