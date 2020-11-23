I'm A Celebrity 2020: What does Giovanna Fletcher’s hand gesture mean?

23 November 2020, 14:17

Giovanna Fletcher’s hand gesture is a sweet message to her children.

I’m A Celebrity is back on our screens to get us through these cold nights.

But while the stars are currently living away from their loved ones in an abandoned Welsh castle, some of them have come up with clever ways to communicate with the outside.

And Giovanna Fletcher has even come up with a special signal to let her family know she’s thinking of them.

So, let’s find out the meaning behind it…

What does Giovanna Fletcher’s hand gesture mean?

I’m A Celeb fans have noticed Giovanna wiggling her hand on her nose every time Ant and Dec arrive in camp or there is a live trial.

Her husband, McFly's Tom Fletcher, revealed last week that she'd told their kids - six-year-old Buzz, four-year-old Buddy, and two-year-old Max - that this is a signal to them.

During an interview with McFly on This Morning, Tom explained: "Yeah, that's for the boys".

However, Tom's bandmate – and former I'm A Celeb star – Dougie claimed: "You get in trouble for that!", to which Tom said: "Oh no!"

Phillip Schofield joked to Holly Willoughby: "What have you done!?", as she was the one who asked him about it.

Many viewers of the hit ITV reality show had already guessed that the hand gesture may have been for her kids.

One person tweeted last night: "Giovanna deffo did that little face for the kids, so cute #ImACeleb".

Another commented: "Was Giovanna’s hand signal near the end a secret message to her kids?"

Meanwhile, Giovanna's best friend Emma Willis previously admitted she will struggle being away from her kids.

The star told MailOnline that it is a "long time" for any parent to be away from their kids, and that she will "desperately miss them".

