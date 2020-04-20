Who is Tony Bellew, how old is he, when did he retire from boxing?

Everything you need to know about Tony Bellew. Picture: Instagram/PA Images

Who is Tony Bellew and what do we know about his career in boxing? Find out everything...

After retiring from professional boxing, Tony Bellew is back on our TVs for the new series of SAS Who Dares Wins.

The sportsman has made a name for himself in the boxing world for working his way through the amateur ranks, before becoming one of the most successful professionals ever.

But who is Tony Bellews, is he married and what is his net worth? Find out everything...

Who is Tony Bellew and how old is he?

Anthony Lewis Bellew is a former professional boxer from Merseyside whose career spanned from 2007 to 2018.

The 37-year-old held the WBC cruiserweight title from 2016 to 2017, and challenged for the undisputed cruiserweight championship in his final fight.

Tony Bellew was defeated by Oleksandr Usyk. Picture: PA Images

He also won 30 of his 34 fights, which included two bouts at heavyweight against David Haye.

Tony previously said his greatest achievement was beating Ilunga Makabu at Goodison Park, home of his beloved Everton FC, in 2016 to win the WBC cruiserweight title. He was also featured in the 2015 film Creed.

Tony is married to Rachael Roberts, whom he has known since he was nine years old.

After getting together in 2014, the pair tied the knot back in 2017 and have three children together: Corey, Cobey and Carter.

When did Tony Bellew retire from boxing?

On 22 November 2018, Tony Bellew posted a video and statement officially retiring from boxing.

He said at the time: “It is time for me to finally leave the ring, the bell has rung for the final time and I want to thank you all for the support you have given me over the years, it is not the end of my story though so keep an eye on.”

Tony’s retirement happened immediately after he lost to Oleksandr Usyk, the fight which put an end to his 11-year career as a professional.

Since giving up the sport, Tony has been running various businesses and spending time with his family.

He wrote in his BBC column back in March last year: “I have businesses, opportunities coming thick and fast, and can do things I never could before.

“I got to go skiing with my eldest son in Manchester. I'd refused to go since a trip to the Alps with my school 20 years ago, such was my fear of injury. Everything came second to boxing for all that time - from experiences to social outings - so I absolutely loved being able to do it again. I can even play five-a-side every week now too.”

What is Tony Bellew’s net worth?

According to The Net Worth Portal, Tony is worth an estimated £9.6million.

He is said to have been paid a whopping £2.8m for his first fight with former world heavyweight champion David Haye.

He has also had numerous sponsorship deals with the likes of Door Sec, CNP Professional and Signature Bespoke clothing.

He has also worked on Sky Sports as a pundit.

