The Repair Shop viewers in tears as guest dies before seeing finished restoration

Wendy and Hayley were left stunned at the refurbished racing boots. Picture: BBC

By Alice Dear

The Repair Shop team transformed the 70s racing boots for the late man's wife and daughter.

The Repair Shop left viewers in tears this week as they returned with a highly emotional episode.

The guests on the hit refurbishment shop this week were Wendy and her daughter Hayley who wanted to get a pair of old speed-racing boots restored for husband and father Mike.

The pair told the Repair Shop team that Mike used to be a speedway racer in the mid 70s, and that these boots were used as breaks during the thrilling sport.

Wendy and Hayley also explained that they were getting the blue and white boots restored now as Mike was terminally ill and dying from a brain tumour.

Wendy and Hayley explained how the husband and father wanted to have the boots restored for his grandson. Picture: BBC

Hayley told the team: "In early November, he was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

"He did receive some treatment, but the tumour was just too aggressive. It had grown despite the treatment."

She added that one of the things on her father's bucket list was to have the boots restored and given to Hayley's son – Harrison – to wear.

Mike used to speedway race in the mid 70s, a sport where he would use his boots to break. Picture: BBC

The Repair Shop's Dean Westmoreland revealed the transformation of the boots. Picture: Instagram/Dean Westmoreland

The boots were given to cobbler Dean Westmoreland to makeover, and the finished product was unbelievable.

However, when Wendy and Hayley returned to the shop to collect the finished boots, they announced that Mike had tragically passed away in the time between their first visit and the collection.

Prior to being shown the finished product, Wendy said: "We're excited to see the boots. Obviously it's going to be very difficult for us because unfortunately my husband Mike passed away.

"I think it will help me to get through these next few weeks, a few months and possibly a few years."

Wendy and Hayley were delighted with the finished product. Picture: BBC

The mother and daughter were left speechless when they got to see the restored boots, and while Hayley shed tears, Wendy said aloud to her late husband: "Mike, if you could see these now you would be so thrilled.”

Fans of the show were left in pieces watching the scenes, with one person commenting online: "I’ve never cried over a pair of boots before! Amazing work."

Another wrote: "Mike is now rocking the speedway in heaven in those boots! Rest in peace."

A third shared: "The Repair Shop has turned me into a blubbering mess. Those bloody boots did me in."