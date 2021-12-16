I'm A Celebrity 'could return to Wales' next year for 2022 series

I'm A Celebrity may be forced to film in North Wales for the third year in a row. Picture: ITV/Alamy

By Alice Dear

I'm A Celebrity may be looking at a third year in Wales as uncertainty around the continuing Covid-19 pandemic leaves plans up in the air.

I'm A Celebrity could return to Gwrych Castle in 2022, it has been reported.

The hit ITV reality show took place in North Wales for the second year in a row recently, with former Emmerdale actor Danny Miller being named the King of the Castle.

This comes after the show was forced to move to the UK in November 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, it looks like ITV bosses may be planning to remain in Wales for the 2022 series of I'm A Celebrity, as uncertainty around travel restrictions continues.

I'm A Celebrity bosses are said to be nervous about putting 'all their eggs in one basket'. Picture: ITV

According to reports from The Sun, I'm A Celebrity bosses are nervous to put all their eggs in one basket.

Gwrych Castle is said to have agreed with ITV not to take any bookings for November 2022, just in case the show can't return to Australia.

Ant and Dec may be returning to North Wales this time next year. Picture: ITV

A source told the publication: "At the moment it is pretty much nailed on for a third year in the castle.

"Australia is opening up but could also snap shut at any time depending on how things go so that situation is far from being on an even footing."

They added: "The executives are happy to stick with Gwyrch Castle for another year and then after that the show might finally get back Down Under."

Gwrych Castle is said to be keeping November 2022 open in case the show has to return. Picture: Alamy

While some viewers have enjoyed the change of scenery for the past couple of years, others are very much ready to see the show return to the jungle.

What do you think? Have your say in our poll below.