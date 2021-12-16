I'm A Celebrity 'could return to Wales' next year for 2022 series

16 December 2021, 12:42

I'm A Celebrity may be forced to film in North Wales for the third year in a row
I'm A Celebrity may be forced to film in North Wales for the third year in a row. Picture: ITV/Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

I'm A Celebrity may be looking at a third year in Wales as uncertainty around the continuing Covid-19 pandemic leaves plans up in the air.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity could return to Gwrych Castle in 2022, it has been reported.

The hit ITV reality show took place in North Wales for the second year in a row recently, with former Emmerdale actor Danny Miller being named the King of the Castle.

This comes after the show was forced to move to the UK in November 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, it looks like ITV bosses may be planning to remain in Wales for the 2022 series of I'm A Celebrity, as uncertainty around travel restrictions continues.

I'm A Celebrity bosses are said to be nervous about putting 'all their eggs in one basket'
I'm A Celebrity bosses are said to be nervous about putting 'all their eggs in one basket'. Picture: ITV

According to reports from The Sun, I'm A Celebrity bosses are nervous to put all their eggs in one basket.

Gwrych Castle is said to have agreed with ITV not to take any bookings for November 2022, just in case the show can't return to Australia.

Ant and Dec may be returning to North Wales this time next year
Ant and Dec may be returning to North Wales this time next year. Picture: ITV

A source told the publication: "At the moment it is pretty much nailed on for a third year in the castle.

"Australia is opening up but could also snap shut at any time depending on how things go so that situation is far from being on an even footing."

They added: "The executives are happy to stick with Gwyrch Castle for another year and then after that the show might finally get back Down Under."

Gwrych Castle is said to be keeping November 2022 open in case the show has to return
Gwrych Castle is said to be keeping November 2022 open in case the show has to return. Picture: Alamy

While some viewers have enjoyed the change of scenery for the past couple of years, others are very much ready to see the show return to the jungle.

What do you think? Have your say in our poll below.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

There will be an explosion on Emmerdale this Christmas

Full list of Emmerdale characters who could die in Christmas Day pub explosion
Amba Metcalfe is played by Ava Jayasinghe in Emmerdale

How old is Amba Metcalfe in Emmerdale and who plays her?

When does The Masked Singer season three start?

When is The Masked Singer UK returning to ITV?

Sophie and Pete Sandiford received a Tweet from Mariah Carey

Gogglebox's Sophie and Pete Sandiford receive shock message from Mariah Carey

Gogglebox

Danny Miller said he stayed in the castle to get his fee

Danny Miller wanted to quit I’m A Celebrity but ‘couldn’t afford to lose’ money

Trending on Heart

Giving Veganuary a go? Here are some cookbooks to help you on your way...

11 vegan cookbooks to buy for Veganuary

Lifestyle

Make sure you don't miss the chance to see Santa's sleigh fly by

NASA reveals the exact time you can see Santa's Sleigh flying across the sky

Christmas

Will you be treated to a visit from the iconic Coca Cola Christmas truck this year?

Coca Cola truck tour 2021 locations: New locations and dates announced

Christmas

Rightmove have unveiled their most viewed homes of the year

Rightmove have shared the most viewed houses of 2021

Lifestyle

A woman is furious at her mother-in-law

Mother-in-law banned from babysitting granddaughter after secret ear piercing

Lifestyle

The perfect gift guide for your siblings

Christmas gift guide 2021: The best presents to get your brother or sister this year

Christmas

Here's our pick of the best hotels in London

London's best hotels for your staycation in the big city this Christmas

Travel

Everyone is different when it comes to preferences on room temperatures at home (stock images)

This is the optimal room temperature, according to science

Lifestyle

The woman has asked for advice on Mumsnet (stock image)

'I want to name my baby after a Harry Potter character - is it too out there?'

Lifestyle

Weighted blankets are soaring in popularity

7 weighted blankets to sooth stress and bring comfort this winter

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has shared sweet photos from Pickle Cottage

Stacey Solomon shares adorable Christmas photos in matching pyjamas

Celebrities

The mum was in hysterics when she saw the photo

Mum in stitches at Hermes' hilarious proof of delivery photo featuring her three-year-old's hand

Lifestyle

A woman has banned her brother from her wedding

'My sister says I destroyed her wedding by getting married first'

Lifestyle

The optical illusion has divided the internet

Do you see a dog or a man? Baffling optical illusion leaves people divided

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has shared a hilarious update on her Christmas tree

Stacey Solomon says her Christmas tree is the 'worst on Instagram'

Celebrities