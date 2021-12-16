I'm A Celebrity 'could return to Wales' next year for 2022 series
16 December 2021, 12:42
I'm A Celebrity may be looking at a third year in Wales as uncertainty around the continuing Covid-19 pandemic leaves plans up in the air.
I'm A Celebrity could return to Gwrych Castle in 2022, it has been reported.
The hit ITV reality show took place in North Wales for the second year in a row recently, with former Emmerdale actor Danny Miller being named the King of the Castle.
This comes after the show was forced to move to the UK in November 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Now, it looks like ITV bosses may be planning to remain in Wales for the 2022 series of I'm A Celebrity, as uncertainty around travel restrictions continues.
According to reports from The Sun, I'm A Celebrity bosses are nervous to put all their eggs in one basket.
Gwrych Castle is said to have agreed with ITV not to take any bookings for November 2022, just in case the show can't return to Australia.
A source told the publication: "At the moment it is pretty much nailed on for a third year in the castle.
"Australia is opening up but could also snap shut at any time depending on how things go so that situation is far from being on an even footing."
They added: "The executives are happy to stick with Gwyrch Castle for another year and then after that the show might finally get back Down Under."
While some viewers have enjoyed the change of scenery for the past couple of years, others are very much ready to see the show return to the jungle.
