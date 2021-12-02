Ant and Dec mock I'm A Celebrity stars as they reveal confiscated contraband

By Alice Dear

Ant and Dec branded the I'm A Celebrity contestants 'naughty' as they revealed they had tried to bring apples, fake tan, sweets and much more into the castle camp.

Ant and Dec revealed on Wednesday night's I'm A Celebrity all the contraband which was taken from the contestants when they re-entered camp this week.

Simon Gregson, Kadeena Cox, Frankie Bridge and the rest of the stars returned to camp this week after Storm Arwen forced them back into their isolation homes, where food was not as limited as it is inside the castle.

Now, Ant and Dec have revealed the contraband some of the contestants tried to sneak back into camp from quarantine.

The iconic TV duo revealed that apples, Vaseline, Fruitellas and OXO cubes were among the prohibited materials.

Addressing the viewers, Dec said: "So, the celebs are all back in the castle, but that doesn't mean they didn't try it on getting back in there."

He then pulled out a tray of items as he explained: "What you didn't see was the contraband we caught them trying to smuggle in."

Ant added: "This is genuine, this is what they tried to smuggle in."

The tray included two apples, boiled sweets, breakfast biscuits, Vaseline, a nail file and a brooch belonging to Naughty Boy.

Joking about the items, Dec said: "Where were they quarantined, Superdrug?!"

According to The Sun, a total of 33 items were taken off the contestants.

The publication claims Kadeena was the worst culprit, attempting to sneak in 25 items.

Meanwhile, Simon Gregson is believed to have attempted to bring the Vaseline and the beef-flavoured stock cubes in the castle while Danny Miller tried his best with Nescafe coffee sachets.

These items were acquired by the celebrities while they were in quarantine earlier this week due to Storm Arwen, however, reports claim ITV bosses knew they would try to get more items into the camp.

A source said: "Producers knew that the celebs would try and be a bit tricky on their way in so were well prepared for it. They checked everyone’s belongings, coats, pockets — even their socks.

“It was comical how much they found. Everything got confiscated and each of them was given a slap on the wrist and sent on their way.

“Kadeena might look like butter wouldn’t melt, but she was by far the worst offender, packing her stuff with sweets, and other stuff."

They continued: “Bosses saw the funny side of it and you can’t blame the celebs given they’ve got at least another week in grim conditions to get through.

“Although it does beg the question how they thought they would get away with it, what with hundreds of cameras all around them watching their every move.”

I'm A Celebrity 2021 continues tonight on ITV at 9PM.