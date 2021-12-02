Ant and Dec mock I'm A Celebrity stars as they reveal confiscated contraband

2 December 2021, 10:43

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Ant and Dec branded the I'm A Celebrity contestants 'naughty' as they revealed they had tried to bring apples, fake tan, sweets and much more into the castle camp.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ant and Dec revealed on Wednesday night's I'm A Celebrity all the contraband which was taken from the contestants when they re-entered camp this week.

Simon Gregson, Kadeena Cox, Frankie Bridge and the rest of the stars returned to camp this week after Storm Arwen forced them back into their isolation homes, where food was not as limited as it is inside the castle.

Now, Ant and Dec have revealed the contraband some of the contestants tried to sneak back into camp from quarantine.

The iconic TV duo revealed that apples, Vaseline, Fruitellas and OXO cubes were among the prohibited materials.

Ant and Dec revealed exactly which items the campmates attempted to smuggle back into the castle
Ant and Dec revealed exactly which items the campmates attempted to smuggle back into the castle. Picture: ITV

Addressing the viewers, Dec said: "So, the celebs are all back in the castle, but that doesn't mean they didn't try it on getting back in there."

He then pulled out a tray of items as he explained: "What you didn't see was the contraband we caught them trying to smuggle in."

Ant added: "This is genuine, this is what they tried to smuggle in."

The tray included two apples, boiled sweets, breakfast biscuits, Vaseline, a nail file and a brooch belonging to Naughty Boy.

Joking about the items, Dec said: "Where were they quarantined, Superdrug?!"

The confiscated contraband included two apples, some boiled sweets, instant coffee and Vaseline
The confiscated contraband included two apples, some boiled sweets, instant coffee and Vaseline. Picture: ITV

According to The Sun, a total of 33 items were taken off the contestants.

The publication claims Kadeena was the worst culprit, attempting to sneak in 25 items.

Meanwhile, Simon Gregson is believed to have attempted to bring the Vaseline and the beef-flavoured stock cubes in the castle while Danny Miller tried his best with Nescafe coffee sachets.

Naughty Boy reportedly attempted to sneak in a nail file
Naughty Boy reportedly attempted to sneak in a nail file. Picture: ITV

These items were acquired by the celebrities while they were in quarantine earlier this week due to Storm Arwen, however, reports claim ITV bosses knew they would try to get more items into the camp.

A source said: "Producers knew that the celebs would try and be a bit tricky on their way in so were well prepared for it. They checked everyone’s belongings, coats, pockets — even their socks.

“It was comical how much they found. Everything got confiscated and each of them was given a slap on the wrist and sent on their way.

“Kadeena might look like butter wouldn’t melt, but she was by far the worst offender, packing her stuff with sweets, and other stuff."

Ant and Dec joked that the celebrities could have quarantined in Superdrug
Ant and Dec joked that the celebrities could have quarantined in Superdrug. Picture: ITV

They continued: “Bosses saw the funny side of it and you can’t blame the celebs given they’ve got at least another week in grim conditions to get through.

“Although it does beg the question how they thought they would get away with it, what with hundreds of cameras all around them watching their every move.”

I'm A Celebrity 2021 continues tonight on ITV at 9PM.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Mark Cameron has starred in Coronation Street and Emmerdale

Coronation Street fan recognise Curtis’ dad as former Emmerdale star
Holly Willoughby is wearing a green dress on This Morning

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green velvet dress from Beulah

Celebrities

Paddy McGuinness broke down in tears on his documentary

Paddy McGuinness in tears as he worries autistic children will never understand love
Nicholas Cochrane played Andy McDonald in Coronation Street

Here's what Simon Gregson’s Coronation Street brother Andy McDonald is up to now
Ant and Dec explained what happened to the I'm A Celeb set

Ant and Dec reveal moment I’m A Celebrity set was destroyed during storm

Trending on Heart

How often do your little ones stumble across their Christmas gifts?

Parents reveal the best places to hide Christmas presents from your kids

Christmas

You can stay in the Home Alone house

Home Alone fans can now stay in the McCallisters' house

Lifestyle

A woman has won £300,000 after being sacked for falling pregnant

Mum wins £300,000 after bosses sacked her for falling pregnant

Lifestyle

This is when you need to get your Christmas presents posted

Last posting dates for Christmas delivery 2021: Royal Mail, Hermes, Parcel Forces and more

Christmas

Here's why you shouldn't keep your heating on at night

Doctor explains why you shouldn't keep your heating on at night

Lifestyle

You can now get a hot water bottler for your feet

You can now buy a hot water bottle for your feet

Lifestyle

People told the mum her mistake had 'made their day'

Mum accidentally lists baby son for sale saying she 'needs it gone today'

Lifestyle

A Citroen C4 was stopped by police in Oxford

Police stop motorist for driving with snow-covered windscreen

Lifestyle

Vin Diesel shared a poignant message to Paul Walker

Vin Diesel shares letter to Paul Walker about their daughters on anniversary of his death

Celebrities

Will you be treated to a visit from the iconic Coca Cola Christmas truck this year?

Coca Cola truck tour 2021 locations: New locations and dates announced

Christmas

Coleen Nolan

Coleen Nolan is spending Christmas with her new boyfriend and her ex-husband

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a red dress on This Morning

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her red sparkly dress from Needle & Thread

Celebrities

See the new supermarket rules in England

New supermarket Covid rules explained including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Aldi

Lifestyle

If you are a Green Triangle fan then you might want to get in to the tin first

Quality Street fan shocked after counting how many of the 'best' chocolates are in each tin

Food & Drink

I'm A Celebrity return: First look as celebrities return to castle after Storm Arwen

I'm A Celebrity 2021 return: First look as celebrities return to castle after Storm Arwen

Celebrities