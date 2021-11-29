Where are the I'm A Celebrity contestants staying during Storm Arwen?

The I'm A Celebrity contestants have had to leave the castle camp. Picture: ITV/Alamy

By Alice Dear

I'm A Celebrity 2021 stars have been removed from the castle and put into quarantine while ITV bosses wait out Storm Arwen.

I'm A Celebrity 2021 was thrown into chaos when Storm Arwen descended upon the hit reality TV show's North Wales site.

Damage caused to the production areas mean the show had to be cancelled on Saturday and Sunday, and will not return to our screens until Tuesday this week.

While the celebrities taking part in this year's show stayed in the castle to begin with, they were later moved out of camp and back into quarantine.

But what do we know about where the celebs are staying, what are they allowed to eat and are they allowed to contact the outside world?

I'm A Celebrity's contestants have been moved back into isolation. Picture: ITV

Where are the I'm A Celebrity contestants staying during Storm Arwen?

ITV announced in a statement over the weekend that the celebrities had been removed from the castle camp until the "whole production is safely re-established".

The show's bosses also revealed that each celebrity has been moved to separate quarantine locations to ensure they remained COVID secure.

The statement said: "The quarantine conditions for the celebrities will be the same as they had pre-show."

While there is no confirmation where exactly each of the stars is living, it has been reported that they have returned to the homes they were staying in prior to the show's launch.

Richard Madeley – who had to leave the show last week after breaking the COVID bubble – said during an interview on Good Morning Britain: "I've heard, I don't know if this is the case or not, but I've heard they've gone back to the safe houses that we were all kept in for two and a half weeks."

He went on: "They're comfortable places, they're not the castle. And I would have thought that will play havoc with their psychology.

"They've all got themselves into the mindset that they're in the castle, and suddenly you're back in a modern bungalow on the beach – it's going to mess with them."

If the stars have returned to their pre-show isolation homes, we can assume they'll have proper beds, running hot water and heating back in their lives for a short amount of time.

Former I'm A Celebrity contestant Richard Madeley said he thinks the move will 'play havoc with their psychology'. Picture: ITV

Are the celebrities allowed to contact the outside world while in quarantine?

It is believed that, like in the castle, the celebrities will not be able to have contact with the outside world.

This will mean no phones or laptops, but we don't know if – like in camp – they will be deprived of TV and clocks.

What can the celebrities eat in quarantine?

After living off rice and beans for the past week, the celebrities are most likely craving something more filling.

While we don't know how ITV bosses are monitoring the stars' food, the statement from the team said that the "conditions" for the celebrities "will be the same as they had pre-show" – which suggests they'll have more options when it comes to what they're eating.

Storm Arwen caused damage to the I'm A Celebrity production units. Picture: Alamy

When are the I'm A Celebrity cast returning to the castle?

It was today that it was confirmed I'm A Celebrity would be returning to our screens on Tuesday evening (30th November).

With that in mind, we can guess that the celebrities will be returning to the castle either today or tomorrow.

Whether the show will reveal footage of the stars being removed from camp, we do not know.

I'm A Celebrity 2021 continues on Tuesday night at 9PM on ITV.