This is how long I'm A Celebrity stars have to last in the castle to receive their full fee

Arlene and Naughty Boy have already expressed their desire to leave the castle. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

With Arlene Phillips and Naughty Boy already considering leaving the I'm A Celebrity castle, we're revealing the rules around quitting the show and the celeb fees.

I'm A Celebrity 2021 kicked off on Sunday night, with stars such as Richard Madeley, Frankie Bridge and Matty Lee entering the castle.

While half the contestants are living in the usual castle, the other half are living in much more basic conditions in The Clink.

Arlene Phillips and Naughty Boy are among the celebrities in The Clink, and it appears the living conditions are already testing them, with both voicing that they are considering leaving the show.

While neither have quit the show yet, we're asking what happens to the contestants' fees if they decide to leave?

Celebrities who do not last for 72 hours reportedly do not get their full figure. Picture: ITV

According to reports, the stars have to stay in the jungle or the castle for 72 hours in order to receive their full pay cheque.

The Mirror report that if they leave before this date, there is a cut in their fee.

This rule came to light back in 2014, when Gemma Collins claimed she had only been paid a cut of her original fee after she left the jungle after three days.

Naughty Boy told his campmates: 'I can't continue something that my heart is not in anymore'. Picture: ITV

Following her exit from the show, Gemma revealed she was going to donate the money she did make to charity.

Gemma donated a total of £4,800 to Save The Children, with the rep confirming at the time: "I can confirm that the £4,800 fee was the full and final fee that Gemma received for her participation in last year’s I’m A Celebrity."

When people started to doubt whether that was really the full amount, Gemma's rep responded with a statement which read: "The show is three weeks long and Gemma was in Australia for five days, therefore she will receive a percentage based on that."

At the time, it was reported that ITV had signed Gemma up for the show for £100,000.

Heart.co.uk has reached out to ITV for a comment.