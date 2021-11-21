I’m A Celebrity 2021 Richard Madeley: Wife, children and net worth revealed

21 November 2021, 17:00

Richard Madeley is facing the I’m a Celebrity 2021 castle
Richard Madeley is facing the I’m a Celebrity 2021 castle. Picture: ITV/Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Good Morning Britain host Richard Madeley is swapping the news desk for I’m A A Celebrity - here’s everything you need to know including his TV career, famous wife Judy ad daughter Chloe.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Richard Madeley is braving I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2021 as he gives up his comfortable Good Morning Britain news seat for something much less luxurious in the abandoned Welsh castle.

Hosted by Ant and Dec, Richard Madeley will be joined by fellow campmates Frankie Bridge, Danny Miller, Naughty Boy and many more as they face their phobias and take on horrible Bushtucker trials.

Richard Madeley is currently hosting Good Morning Britain with Susanna Reid
Richard Madeley is currently hosting Good Morning Britain with Susanna Reid. Picture: Shutterstock

So who is Richard Madeley? Host of GMB and one half of the famous married couple Richard and Judy, here’s everything you need to know about the TV presenter and journalist from his wife and children, to his net worth and age.

Who is Richard Madeley and how old is he?

Richard, aged 65 years old, is a British TV presenter and journalist. He famously started his career hosting This Morning before moving on to host their very own chat show, Richard & Judy.

He now presents Good Morning Britain on the regular alongside Susanna Reid.

Who is Richard Madeley’s wife Judy?

One of the most recognisable couples in showbiz, Richard and Judy have been married since 1986.

Richard Madeley famously presented This Morning with wife Judy
Richard Madeley famously presented This Morning with wife Judy. Picture: Alamy

Following her TV career alongside her husband, Judy has turned her hand to writing novels and has even become a Sunday Times bestseller.

Judy has four children, two with husband Richard and two from her previous marriage to David Henshaw.

Who are Richard Madeley’s children?

Richard has two grown up children with wife Judy - daughter Chloe and son Jack Madeley.

Chloe is 34 years old and a fitness and diet expert while Jack, 36, takes a more low profile approach to life.

What is Richard Madeley’s net worth?

According to reports, Richard has a total net worth of around £3.5million thanks to his extensive TV career background.

