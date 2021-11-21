I’m A Celebrity 2021 Frankie Bridge: Husband, net worth and children revealed

21 November 2021, 16:00

Frankie Bridge of The Saturdays and S Club 8 fame is heading into the I’m A Celeb castle
Frankie Bridge of The Saturdays and S Club 8 fame is heading into the I’m A Celeb castle. Picture: ITV/Instagram
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Frankie Bridge is taking on her biggest challenge yet in the I’m A Celeb castle, so here’s everything you need to know about The Saturdays star including her maiden name and S Club Juniors past.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2021 is welcoming Frankie Bridge to the Welsh castle this year after her husband Wayne Bridge competed in the Australian jungle in 2016.

Sure to be one of her biggest challenges yet, the former The Saturdays singer, aged 32, will be joining the likes of Danny Miller, Simon Gregson and Arlene Phillips taking on Bushtucker trials this November and December.

Frankie Bridge has been married to husband Wayne Bridge since 2014
Frankie Bridge has been married to husband Wayne Bridge since 2014. Picture: Instagram

So who is Frankie Bridge? What’s her maiden name? And who is she married to? Here’s everything you need to know about the I’m A Celebrity campmate including details on her husband and children:

Who is Frankie Bridge?

Frankie Bridge, whose maiden name is Sandford, is best known for being one fifth of famous British girlband, The Saturdays. Previous to this, she was also in S Club Juniors who later changed their name to S Club 8.

Since then, the mum-of-two has had multiple fashion contracts, become a mental health ambassador with her podcast and two books, and also has a regular slot on Loose Women.

The Saturdays singer is mum to two boys Parker and Carter
The Saturdays singer is mum to two boys Parker and Carter. Picture: Instagram

Who is Frankie Bridge’s husband?

Frankie is married to former Chelsea footballer Wayne Bridge - who also appeared on I’m A Celebrity.

The happy couple married in 2014 after meeting three years earlier.

Who are Frankie Bridge’s children?

Frankie and Wayne have two children together, Parker, 8, and Carter, 6.

What is Frankie Bridge’s net worth?

In a combined net worth with her husband, it’s believed Frankie and Wayne are worth a reported £11million.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Naughty Boy is appearing on I'm A Celeb 2021

What is Naughty Boy's real name?

Celebrities

Richard Madeley is facing the I’m a Celebrity 2021 castle

I’m A Celebrity 2021 Richard Madeley: Wife, children and net worth revealed
Naughty Boy appeared on Deal or No Deal in 2007

Naughty Boy won £44,000 on Deal or No Deal before he was famous
Aaron Dingle has been on Emmerdale since 2008

Who does Danny Miller play in Emmerdale and why is he leaving?
Who is Kadeena Cox?

Who is Kadeena Cox? I'm A Celeb star's age, career, and partner revealed

Trending on Heart

The best Black Friday perfume deals

Best Black Friday perfume deals 2021: From Calvin Klein to Boss

Shopping

Frankie Bridge was just 11 years old when she joined seven others to form S Club Juniors

Frankie Bridge's S Club Junior days unveiled in early career throwback

Celebrities

Louise Minchin is a contestant on I'm A Celeb

Who is Louise Minchin? I'm A Celeb star's age, husband and career revealed

Celebrities

Matty Lee is starring on I'm A Celebrity this year

Who is Matty Lee? I'm A Celebrity star's age, diving career and partner revealed
David Ginola is a contestant on I'm A Celeb 2021

Who is David Ginola? Age, wife and football career revealed

Celebrities

The Saturdays were one of the most popular girl bands in the UK during their career

Where are The Saturdays now? How Frankie, Rochelle, Una, Mollie and Vanessa all moved on after the split

Celebrities

Here's the best Black Friday deals on kitchen appliances

Best Black Friday kitchen appliance deals for 2021: From blenders to airfryers

Shopping

Here's the best coffee machine deals for Black Friday

Best Black Friday coffee machine deals 2021: From Nespresso to Tassimo

Shopping

The best Amazon Black Friday deals for 2021

Amazon Fire, Echo Dot & Kindle tablet deals: The best offers and discounts for Black Friday 2021

Lifestyle

The best Black Friday alcohol deals for 2021

Best Black Friday alcohol deals 2021: From whiskey to Champagne

Lifestyle

Naughty Boy is appearing on I'm A Celebrity 2021

Who is Naughty Boy? I'm A Celebrity star's age, songs and net worth revealed
Danny Miller is starring in I'm A Celebrity 2021

Who is Danny Miller? I'm A Celebrity star's age, Emmerdale career and family life revealed

Celebrities

A round up of the best fitness watches

Best smart watch deals for Black Friday 2021: Early discounts from Apple to FitBit

Shopping

The hack was shared to a cleaning Facebook group (stock images)

Cleaning fans share tip for quickly drying laundry without using a tumble dryer

Lifestyle

Here's what to get your grandparents for Christmas

Christmas 2021 gift guide: What to buy your grandparents this year

Christmas