I’m A Celebrity 2021 Frankie Bridge: Husband, net worth and children revealed

Frankie Bridge of The Saturdays and S Club 8 fame is heading into the I’m A Celeb castle. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Heart reporter

Frankie Bridge is taking on her biggest challenge yet in the I’m A Celeb castle, so here’s everything you need to know about The Saturdays star including her maiden name and S Club Juniors past.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2021 is welcoming Frankie Bridge to the Welsh castle this year after her husband Wayne Bridge competed in the Australian jungle in 2016.

Sure to be one of her biggest challenges yet, the former The Saturdays singer, aged 32, will be joining the likes of Danny Miller, Simon Gregson and Arlene Phillips taking on Bushtucker trials this November and December.

Frankie Bridge has been married to husband Wayne Bridge since 2014. Picture: Instagram

So who is Frankie Bridge? What’s her maiden name? And who is she married to? Here’s everything you need to know about the I’m A Celebrity campmate including details on her husband and children:

Who is Frankie Bridge?

Frankie Bridge, whose maiden name is Sandford, is best known for being one fifth of famous British girlband, The Saturdays. Previous to this, she was also in S Club Juniors who later changed their name to S Club 8.

Since then, the mum-of-two has had multiple fashion contracts, become a mental health ambassador with her podcast and two books, and also has a regular slot on Loose Women.

The Saturdays singer is mum to two boys Parker and Carter. Picture: Instagram

Who is Frankie Bridge’s husband?

Frankie is married to former Chelsea footballer Wayne Bridge - who also appeared on I’m A Celebrity.

The happy couple married in 2014 after meeting three years earlier.

Who are Frankie Bridge’s children?

Frankie and Wayne have two children together, Parker, 8, and Carter, 6.

What is Frankie Bridge’s net worth?

In a combined net worth with her husband, it’s believed Frankie and Wayne are worth a reported £11million.