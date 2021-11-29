I'm A Celebrity cancelled tonight

By Alice Dear

I'm A Celebrity has been cancelled for the third night running following damage caused by Storm Arwen.

I'm A Celebrity has been cancelled tonight (Monday, 29th November).

The hit ITV reality show will not return to our screens this evening after Storm Arwen destroyed the set in North Wales.

This marks the third day in a row the show has been forced off air, after Saturday and Sunday night's shows were cancelled.

The news that there would be no new episode on Monday was first revealed by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield during today's This Morning.

I'm A Celebrity will not air on Monday, making the third consecutive day the ITV show has been cancelled. Picture: ITV

They revealed that since Storm Arwen began to wreak havoc on the area, the celebrities have been sent back to live in their isolation homes which they were in before the show started.

Phillip said during Monday's This Morning: "It has been announced there is no live I'm A Celebrity tonight after the castle was hit with Storm Arwen over the weekend".

The I'm A Celebrity contestants have moved back to their isolation homes in North Wales. Picture: ITV

Holly added that this was "gutting" for everyone involved in the show's production, including the celebrities.

Matthew Wright, who was a guest on the show at the time, said it was a "disaster", but added that it was "nobodies fault".

This year's I'm A Celebrity saw Richard Madeley leave the camp after four days. Picture: ITV

ITV first announced the show was being taken off air on Saturday, explaining in a statement: "Owing to technical difficulties caused by extreme weather conditions in the area, there will be no new episodes of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! this weekend (Saturday and Sunday)."

The I'm A Celebrity set, located around the caste, is said to be extremely damaged by the storm. Picture: Getty

Ant and Dec later gave an update to fans over the state of the set.

They said in a video posted online: "Hello and welcome to we’re celebrities and get us in there!

“I’ve got an update. The site was quite badly damaged during the storm and they are in there, working round the clock to try and get it back up and running and up to speed so we can get back on air as quickly as humanly possible."

UPDATE 29th November 2021

A statement from ITV states: "I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! will return from tomorrow night (Tuesday 30th November) on ITV and ITV Hub with a brand new show. Ant & Dec will be back presenting live from the Castle."