I'm A Celebrity's Richard Madeley to 'receive full £200,000 fee' despite early exit

Richard Madeley will reportedly still pocket his whopping fee despite leaving I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Richard Madeley was forced to quit I'm A Celebrity this week after he broke the show's 'COVID bubble' with a visit to hospital.

Richard Madeley, 65, announced his departure from I'm A Celebrity this week shortly after he was taken to hospital.

The Good Morning Britain host explained that he was "fine" but because of his visit to the hospital, he had broken the camp's 'COVID bubble'.

To protect the safety of the other campmates, the I'm A Celebrity rules mean he had to leave the castle, something he said he was "gutted" to have to do.

But with the TV broadcaster leaving only four days into the show, people have been questioning whether he will still receive his full fee.

Richard Madeley reportedly signed a contract for £200,000. Picture: Getty

According to reports, Richard signed a deal with the ITV programme worth a whopping £200,000 - a fee he will reportedly get every penny of.

Despite his short time on the show, The Sun reported that because he left for "medical reasons", he is likely to keep the full paycheque.

Richard Madeley did get to take part in a number of bush-tucker trials during his time in the castle. Picture: ITV

Ben Shepherd and Charlotte Hawkins spoke to Richard Arnold on Good Morning Britain this week following Richard's exit, however, he wasn't as certain the full fee would be paid.

He said that for four days he was receiving "quite a wedge".

He added: "Whether or not he'll forfeit the fee or not, I'm not across that. It' quite a tasty sum of money, but I think he'll get a turkey and a tree."

Good Morning Britain's Richard Arnold questioned whether Richard Madeley would 'forfeit his fee'. Picture: ITV

Richard was taken to hospital in the early hours of Thursday as a "precaution", after falling ill.

After it was announced he would not be returning to the camp, Richard wrote in a statement: "Hello all! Richard here – firstly just to say that I’m absolutely FINE. I started to feel briefly unwell in the small hours of the morning and was taken to hospital as a precaution. By leaving the camp, I had consequently broken the Covid ‘bubble’ and as such I’ve had to leave the castle and all the wonderful celebs that remain in the camp.

"Obviously I’m gutted to be leaving so soon but the safety of all the campmates is the number one priority. I’m incredibly excited to watch their journey continue…even more so at the prospect of being somewhere a little warmer than Gwrych Castle.

"Thank you to everyone who supported me on my brief but completely unforgettable adventure – I’ve made some great friends and honestly had the time of my life."

A statement from I'm A Celebrity was also released, reading: "Our strict covid protocols means Richard has sadly had to leave the show as he is no longer in the bubble the celebrities form when entering the castle.

"He has been a truly brilliant camp mate and we thank him for being part of this series."