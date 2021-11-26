I'm A Celebrity's Richard Madeley to 'receive full £200,000 fee' despite early exit

26 November 2021, 12:04

Richard Madeley will reportedly still pocket his whopping fee despite leaving I'm A Celebrity
Richard Madeley will reportedly still pocket his whopping fee despite leaving I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Richard Madeley was forced to quit I'm A Celebrity this week after he broke the show's 'COVID bubble' with a visit to hospital.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Richard Madeley, 65, announced his departure from I'm A Celebrity this week shortly after he was taken to hospital.

The Good Morning Britain host explained that he was "fine" but because of his visit to the hospital, he had broken the camp's 'COVID bubble'.

To protect the safety of the other campmates, the I'm A Celebrity rules mean he had to leave the castle, something he said he was "gutted" to have to do.

But with the TV broadcaster leaving only four days into the show, people have been questioning whether he will still receive his full fee.

Richard Madeley reportedly signed a contract for £200,000
Richard Madeley reportedly signed a contract for £200,000. Picture: Getty

According to reports, Richard signed a deal with the ITV programme worth a whopping £200,000 - a fee he will reportedly get every penny of.

Despite his short time on the show, The Sun reported that because he left for "medical reasons", he is likely to keep the full paycheque.

Richard Madeley did get to take part in a number of bush-tucker trials during his time in the castle
Richard Madeley did get to take part in a number of bush-tucker trials during his time in the castle. Picture: ITV

Ben Shepherd and Charlotte Hawkins spoke to Richard Arnold on Good Morning Britain this week following Richard's exit, however, he wasn't as certain the full fee would be paid.

He said that for four days he was receiving "quite a wedge".

He added: "Whether or not he'll forfeit the fee or not, I'm not across that. It' quite a tasty sum of money, but I think he'll get a turkey and a tree."

Good Morning Britain's Richard Arnold questioned whether Richard Madeley would 'forfeit his fee'
Good Morning Britain's Richard Arnold questioned whether Richard Madeley would 'forfeit his fee'. Picture: ITV

Richard was taken to hospital in the early hours of Thursday as a "precaution", after falling ill.

After it was announced he would not be returning to the camp, Richard wrote in a statement: "Hello all! Richard here – firstly just to say that I’m absolutely FINE. I started to feel briefly unwell in the small hours of the morning and was taken to hospital as a precaution. By leaving the camp, I had consequently broken the Covid ‘bubble’ and as such I’ve had to leave the castle and all the wonderful celebs that remain in the camp.

"Obviously I’m gutted to be leaving so soon but the safety of all the campmates is the number one priority. I’m incredibly excited to watch their journey continue…even more so at the prospect of being somewhere a little warmer than Gwrych Castle.

"Thank you to everyone who supported me on my brief but completely unforgettable adventure – I’ve made some great friends and honestly had the time of my life."

A statement from I'm A Celebrity was also released, reading: "Our strict covid protocols means Richard has sadly had to leave the show as he is no longer in the bubble the celebrities form when entering the castle.

"He has been a truly brilliant camp mate and we thank him for being part of this series."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity's Frankie left in tears following argument with Naughty Boy

I'm A Celebrity's Frankie left in tears following argument with Naughty Boy
Meena killed Ben in Emmerdale

Emmerdale's Meena Jutla could be caught out by iconic character after killing Ben Tucker
Adam Woodyatt is facing three weeks in the I'm A Celebrity castle for a six-figure sum

How much is Adam Woodyatt being paid for I'm A Celebrity and what is his net worth?
Richard Madeley had no choice but to quit I'm A Celebrity after he broke the 'COVID bubble'

Why did Richard Madeley quit I'm A Celebrity 2021?

Richard Madeley has left the I'm A Celebrity castle

Richard Madeley quits I'm A Celebrity

Trending on Heart

Adele was reunited with her English teacher during An Audience With Adele

Adele gifts beloved teacher £500 tickets to her sold out concert

Celebrities

Sue Radford spends £5k on his children's Christmas presents

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford to spend £5,000 on Christmas gifts for children

Celebrities

Katie Price has shared a photo of Harvey at college

Proud Katie Price shares sweet glimpse of Harvey at college

Celebrities

The best Black Friday deals on trainers

Black Friday 2021 deals on trainers: Discounts on everything from Nike to Puma

Lifestyle

Is there anything more Christmassy than a beautiful wreath?

Beautiful festive Christmas wreaths available to buy now, masterclasses and ideas to make your own

Christmas

Make sure you remove your child's winter coat before buckling them in the car seat

Why you should never let your child wear a winter coat in the car

Lifestyle

Adam Woodyatt is currently divorcing his wife

Is Adam Woodyatt married?

Celebrities

We've got loads of ideas for purr-fect Christmas presents for your pets

Pet advent calendars, Christmas stockings and gift ideas for cats and dogs

Christmas

Here's how to watch your favourite Christmas films online

Best Christmas movies to stream now on Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon prime

Christmas

A woman has refused to work Christmas Day just because she doesn't have children

Woman furious as she’s expected to work Christmas shift because she doesn’t have kids

Christmas

The Black Friday deals for NHS staff cover shops such as Ray Ban, River Island and The Body Shop

Who can use NHS Black Friday discount codes and which shops have offers?

Lifestyle

Ant and Dec get paid over £3 million for I'm A Celeb

This is how much Ant and Dec get paid for I'm A Celebrity

Richard Madeley has been rushed to hospital

I’m A Celebrity’s Richard Madeley rushed to hospital after falling ill overnight
Workers at Atom Bank can now work a four day week

UK company introduces four-day work week without cutting pay

Lifestyle

Ian Beale hasn't been on EastEnders since last year

Has Ian Beale actor Adam Woodyatt left EastEnders for good?