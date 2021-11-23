I'm A Celeb's David Ginola opens up about the moment he 'died for 12 minutes'

23 November 2021, 12:05 | Updated: 23 November 2021, 13:33

Footballer David Ginola has opened up about his terrifying near-death experience.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The second episode of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! saw contestant David Ginola open up the time he 'passed away for 12 minutes' after suffering a heart attack in 2016.

The footballing legend, 54, was chatting to his fellow campmates by the fire when he was asked about his health scare by Naughty Boy.

The musician, 36, asked: "Is that true about something that happened to you?", to which David responded: "You mean what?"

David opened up to his fellow campmates on yesterday's show
David opened up to his fellow campmates on yesterday's show. Picture: Shutterstock

Naughty Boy then replied: "You died and came back?"

To this, David explained: "I passed away for 12 minutes."

Naughty Boy said: "I didn’t think that was possible.", to which David responded: "Just playing football and at one stage you just fall on the floor.

David said he 'passed away for 12 minutes' when he suffered a heart attack
David said he 'passed away for 12 minutes' when he suffered a heart attack. Picture: Shutterstock

"So they have to perform CPR for 12 minutes and they arrive with the defibrillator and they shocked me one time, two times, three times…

"They said, ‘I think your friend is dead.’ A fourth, fifth time… the fifth time, a heartbeat.

"'Yeah' the surgeon said, ‘You’ve been very lucky David, it’s a miracle. In your condition, nine out of 10 would have died'."

David added: "When you come back from that you just have your mind full of questions. 'Is it a message, am I going back for a second life for a purpose?'

"Because when you’re fighting when you’re dead, you’re on the crossroads… there’s life and death."

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV at 9pm.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Bake Off fans have been speculating the 2021 winner

Who will win the Great British Bake Off 2021? Viewers convinced they have predicted the results

Great British Bake Off

The Bake Off final is tonight

What time is the Great British Bake Off final tonight?

Great British Bake Off

Bake Off has returned to Channel 4 this autumn

What is the prize for winning the Great British Bake Off?

Great British Bake Off

A mum has defended her expensive Christmas decorations

Mum who spends £35k on Christmas decorations defends herself on This Morning

This Morning

Holly Willoughby is wearing a skirt from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her leather pencil skirt from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Would you charge your family for Christmas dinner?

Mum furious after in-laws reveal they’re charging family for Christmas dinner

Christmas

Al Chapman actor Michael Wildman is married to Ceri Ann Gregory

Inside Emmerdale star Michael Wildman’s life away from soap with famous wife
I'm A Celebrity is on every night

What time does I'm A Celebrity start and is it on every night?
Martha Cope is appearing on EastEnders

Who is EastEnders' Martha Cope? Sandy Gibson actress’ age and famous parents revealed
You could be fined for defrosting your windscreen with your engine

Drivers face £40 fine for using their engine to defrost car windscreens

News

What are the best beauty deals of Black Friday 2021 and where can I buy them?

Best beauty deals for Black Friday 2021: From makeup and hair to skincare and more

Shopping

Kadeena Cox is a gold medal winning athlete who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2014

What disability does Kadeena Cox have? Multiple sclerosis explained

Celebrities

Bluetooth speakers to treat yourself to this Black Friday

The best Black Friday 2021 deals on Bluetooth speakers

Lifestyle

We've picked out some indulgent and great value beauty advent calendars for men and women

Beauty advent calendars for Christmas 2021: 17 of the best to buy now

Christmas

Who is expected to make the most from their time on I'm A Celebrity?

I'm A Celebrity 2021 contestant fees: How much are the stars being paid?
David Ginola played for a number of Premier League football teams

Who did David Ginola play football for?

Celebrities

Jorgie Porter has opened up about miscarrying her quadruplets

Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter opens up after miscarrying quadruplets at 14 weeks
I'm A Celebrity viewers predict 'clash' between Danny Miller and Richard Madeley

I'm A Celebrity viewers predict 'clash' between Danny Miller and Richard Madeley
The best deals on headphones this Black Friday

Black Friday headphones deals: the best offers on Beats, AirPods, and Bose

Lifestyle

Are Simon Gregson and Adam Woodyatt joining I'm A Celeb?

Who else is joining I'm A Celebrity 2021?