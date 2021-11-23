I'm A Celeb's David Ginola opens up about the moment he 'died for 12 minutes'

Footballer David Ginola has opened up about his terrifying near-death experience.

The second episode of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! saw contestant David Ginola open up the time he 'passed away for 12 minutes' after suffering a heart attack in 2016.

The footballing legend, 54, was chatting to his fellow campmates by the fire when he was asked about his health scare by Naughty Boy.

The musician, 36, asked: "Is that true about something that happened to you?", to which David responded: "You mean what?"

David opened up to his fellow campmates on yesterday's show. Picture: Shutterstock

Naughty Boy then replied: "You died and came back?"

To this, David explained: "I passed away for 12 minutes."

Naughty Boy said: "I didn’t think that was possible.", to which David responded: "Just playing football and at one stage you just fall on the floor.

David said he 'passed away for 12 minutes' when he suffered a heart attack. Picture: Shutterstock

"So they have to perform CPR for 12 minutes and they arrive with the defibrillator and they shocked me one time, two times, three times…

"They said, ‘I think your friend is dead.’ A fourth, fifth time… the fifth time, a heartbeat.

"'Yeah' the surgeon said, ‘You’ve been very lucky David, it’s a miracle. In your condition, nine out of 10 would have died'."

David added: "When you come back from that you just have your mind full of questions. 'Is it a message, am I going back for a second life for a purpose?'

"Because when you’re fighting when you’re dead, you’re on the crossroads… there’s life and death."

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV at 9pm.