I'm A Celebrity's Frankie left in tears following argument with Naughty Boy

26 November 2021, 11:29

Frankie and Naughty Boy fell out over the cooking of rice in the camp
Frankie and Naughty Boy fell out over the cooking of rice in the camp. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Cracks are beginning to show in the I'm A Celebrity castle as Frankie and Naughty Boy share crossed words over dinner.

I'm A Celebrity's Frankie Bridge, 32, was left in tears during last night's episode over a cooking row with campmate Naughty Boy.

The star, best known for her rise to fame in girlband The Saturdays, was offered words of comfort from Snoochie Shy and Danny Miller as she took herself to one side following the confrontation.

The crossed words took place during dinner time, where music producer Naughty Boy, 36, questioned how the main camp had been cooking their rice.

Naughty Boy was among the contestants on this year's series who started their time on the show in The Clink opposed to the main camp.

Naughty Boy was not impressed with the state of the rice cooked in camp
Naughty Boy was not impressed with the state of the rice cooked in camp. Picture: ITV

More recently, members of The Clink were reunited with the main camp – but arguments over the cooking have already started.

During Thursday's episode, Naughty Boy couldn't help but let the chefs - including Frankie – know their approach to cooking rice was incorrect.

He said in the Bush Telegraph: "I’m quite passionate about cooking and maybe this isn’t the place to be passionate about cooking.

“If we’re having rice and beans, people would prefer to have rice and beans, not rice pudding and beans. I don’t know if I’m going crazy or overthinking.”

Frankie Bridge was left in tears following the confrontation
Frankie Bridge was left in tears following the confrontation. Picture: ITV

In camp, he told Danny Miller: "Rice pudding is supposed to be a sweet dish, that was difficult for me to eat.

“It’s not supposed to be rice pudding, it’s supposed to be rice that goes with beans.”

When Frankie decided to get involved, she replied to the musician: “You’re just coming into our camp and this was just what we did…”

However, the use of saying "our" camp did not sit right with Naughty Boy, who quickly snapped back: “No, this is our camp. That’s wrong what you just said. It’s not your camp.”

Frankie responded: “Don’t be like that.”

Related video:

Following the confrontation, Frankie started crying as Snoochie and Danny tried to comfort her.

She told them: “Why can no one talk about rice in here? I can’t deal with it.”

Frankie added: "I’d rather not have rice at this point. I just hate any confrontation.

"Now I’m like, ‘Oh my god, did I say something bad?’ Now I’ve offended him… why am I talking about rice. I’m someone who avoids confrontation at all costs. I just hate it. I don’t understand what the issue is.”

