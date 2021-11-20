Who is Danny Miller? I'm A Celebrity star's age, Emmerdale career and family life revealed

Danny Miller is starring in I'm A Celebrity 2021. Picture: Instagram/ITV

How old is Danny Miller and is he in a relationship? Here's what we know about the I'm A Celeb star...

Danny Miller is one of the lucky stars who has signed up for I’m A Celebrity 2021.

Emmerdale fans will recognise Danny for his role in the ITV soap after making his debut back in 2003.

But what else do we know about the actor and his life away from the cameras? Find out everything…

Danny Miller has joined the I'm A Celeb line up. Picture: ITV

How old is Danny Miller?

Danny Miller was born on January, 2 1991, making him 30-years-old.

He is from Stockport and made his TV debut back in 2007 when he played Kyle Brown in the BBC drama series Grange Hill.

The star appeared in eight episodes before going on to bag his role in Emmerdale in 2008.

His other roles include playing Prince Charming in the pantomime production of Cinderella at the Grand Theatre in Blackpool between December 2012 to January 2013.

Later in 2013, Danny appeared in the ITV drama Lightfields, as well as Scott & Bailey, and the following year he starred in the BBC production of Jamaica Inn.

Danny Miller plays Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

In 2011, the star co-founded the charity Once Upon a Smile with Daniel Jillings in memory of former Emmerdale producer Gavin Blyth.

Who does Danny Miller play in Emmerdale?

In 2008, Danny made his debut as Aaron Livesy in Emmerdale.

He has been part of some major storylines, including being involved with the criminal McFarlane family, falling for his best friend Adam Barton (Adam Thomas) and coming to terms with his homosexuality.

Danny decided to leave in November 2011 and made his final appearance on 5 April 2012.

His first exit storyline saw him accused of arson before escaping the village his new partner Ed Roberts (Lloyd Everitt).

Danny Miller got engaged to Steph Jones in January. Picture: Instagram

In April 2014, Danny returned to Emmerdale and reprised his role as Aaron Livesy later that year as part of a heist storyline involving Donna Windsor (Verity Rushworth) and Ross Barton (Michael Parr).

He went on to have a relationship with Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley), as well as reuniting with his estranged half-sister Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) and becoming her guardian.

Opening up about his latest challenge on I’m A Celeb, Danny recently said: "It’s the biggest show in the country and I want to show people what I am like as Danny rather than as Aaron.

"It will be nice for people to see me not crying but having a laugh! I am a fun guy at home and I’ve been known as Aaron now for 13 years – it’s good to step outside your comfort zone."

Does Danny Miller have a girlfriend?

Yes, Danny Miller got engaged to his girlfriend Steph Jones in January 2021.

The couple announced in May 2021 that they were expecting their first child and they welcomed their adorable son Albert on 27 October 2021.