Why did Richard Madeley quit I'm A Celebrity 2021?

Richard Madeley had no choice but to quit I'm A Celebrity after he broke the 'COVID bubble'. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Why did Richard Madeley quit I'm A Celebrity, why was he taken to hospital and what has he said about leaving camp?

Richard Madeley, 65, announced today that he has had to quit I'm A Celebrity.

The TV broadcaster's shock exit comes just hours after he was taken to hospital in North Wales.

Both Richard and ITV bosses have released a statement about his exit, explaining that it was due to breaking the 'COVID bubble'.

Here's everything you need to know.

Richard Madeley was taken to hospital in the early hours of Thursday, meaning he could not return to the camp. Picture: ITV

Why did Richard Madeley quit I'm A Celebrity?

Richard Madeley was forced to quit I'm A Celebrity after his visit to hospital broke the show's 'COVID bubble'.

The Good Morning Britain host was taken to a local hospital in the early hours of Thursday morning as a precaution.

And while Richard said he is "fine", his trip to the hospital broke the COVID safety rules the show has in place this year.

Richard Madeley said he was 'fine' but 'gutted' he has to leave the show. Picture: ITV

What has Richard Madeley said about quitting I'm A Celebrity?

On Thursday afternoon, Richard announced he was not returning to the castle, writing the following statement: "Hello all! Richard here – firstly just to say that I’m absolutely FINE. I started to feel briefly unwell in the small hours of the morning and was taken to hospital as a precaution. By leaving the camp, I had consequently broken the Covid ‘bubble’ and as such I’ve had to leave the castle and all the wonderful celebs that remain in the camp.

"Obviously I’m gutted to be leaving so soon but the safety of all the campmates is the number one priority. I’m incredibly excited to watch their journey continue…even more so at the prospect of being somewhere a little warmer than Gwrych Castle.

"Thank you to everyone who supported me on my brief but completely unforgettable adventure – I’ve made some great friends and honestly had the time of my life."

A statement from I'm A Celebrity was also released, reading: "Our strict covid protocols means Richard has sadly had to leave the show as he is no longer in the bubble the celebrities form when entering the castle.

"He has been a truly brilliant camp mate and we thank him for being part of this series."

Why was Richard Madeley in hospital?

According to reports from The Sun, Richard was taken to A&E after he came down with a sudden illness.

At the time, an ITV spokesperson told Heart: "Richard was unwell in the early hours and was immediately seen by our on-site medical team.

"He's since been taken to hospital as a precaution, the health and safety of our campmates is our priority."

Richard is set to appear back on the show on Friday night where he will sit down for an exit interview with hosts Ant and Dec.