Richard Madeley quits I'm A Celebrity

Richard Madeley has left the I'm A Celebrity castle. Picture: ITV

Richard Madeley has been forced to quit I'm A Celebrity after being rushed to hospital in the early hours of today.

Richard Madeley, 65, has quit I'm A Celebrity.

The Good Morning Britain host announced the news on his social media this afternoon, just hours after it was revealed he had been taken to hospital.

In his statement, the TV star explained that he was "fine", but could not return to the show as he had broken the "COVID bubble".

Richard said he was "gutted" but that "the safety of all the campmates is the number one priority".

Richard Madeley was taken to hospital in the early hours of this morning. Picture: ITV

His statement read: "Hello all! Richard here – firstly just to say that I’m absolutely FINE. I started to feel briefly unwell in the small hours of the morning and was taken to hospital as a precaution. By leaving the camp, I had consequently broken the Covid ‘bubble’ and as such I’ve had to leave the castle and all the wonderful celebs that remain in the camp.

"Obviously I’m gutted to be leaving so soon but the safety of all the campmates is the number one priority. I’m incredibly excited to watch their journey continue…even more so at the prospect of being somewhere a little warmer than Gwrych Castle.

"Thank you to everyone who supported me on my brief but completely unforgettable adventure – I’ve made some great friends and honestly had the time of my life."

A statement from I'm A Celebrity was also released, reading: "Our strict covid protocols means Richard has sadly had to leave the show as he is no longer in the bubble the celebrities form when entering the castle.

"He has been a truly brilliant camp mate and we thank him for being part of this series."

No stand-in celebrities are set to enter the castle to replace Richard.

The remaining campmates will be shown a message recorded by Richard before he speaks to Ant and Dec on Friday night's show.