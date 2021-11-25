I’m A Celebrity’s Richard Madeley rushed to hospital after falling ill overnight

25 November 2021, 10:54 | Updated: 25 November 2021, 11:00

Richard Madeley has been rushed to hospital
Richard Madeley has been rushed to hospital. Picture: ITV

I’m A Celebrity star Richard Madeley was rushed to hospital after falling ill.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Richard Madeley has been rushed to hospital after falling ill in the I’m A Celebrity castle.

According to The Sun, the Good Morning Britain star was taken to A&E after he came down with a sudden illness last night.

An ITV spokesperson told us: "Richard was unwell in the early hours and was immediately seen by our on-site medical team.

Richard was seen taking part in an I'm A Celeb trial last night
Richard was seen taking part in an I'm A Celeb trial last night. Picture: ITV

"He's since been taken to hospital as a precaution, the health and safety of our campmates is our priority."

A source claims 65-year-old Richard’s fellow co-stars were concerned for his well being, telling The Sun: "It was horrifying - campers were really upset and concerned, all of the crew and medics rushed to set to help him."

They added: “It was a real scare for everyone involved.”

According to the insider, Richard was taken from Gwrych castle to a nearby hospital as a ‘precaution’ but is now ‘on the mend’.

Richard has already taken part in two trials
Richard has already taken part in two trials. Picture: ITV

This comes after Richard was seen taking part in the second Bushtucker Trial of the series, Kitchen Nightmares.

During the challenge, Richard had to jump headfirst down a shoot covered in mouldy fruit and vegetables as he searched for stars.

He managed to bag four meals for the rest of the camp after struggling to untie knots.

Before entering the castle, Richard - who is married to Judy Finnigan - revealed he was excited to take part in all the trials.

He said: “I really hope I do get voted for the Trials.“The thing about this programme is you mustn’t go in to it if you take yourself remotely seriously. I don’t and I am thoroughly looking forward to being covered in god knows what!

“You have to be prepared for people to laugh and I see this as a b***dy great romp of fun!”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Ant and Dec get paid over £3 million for I'm A Celeb

This is how much Ant and Dec get paid for I'm A Celebrity

Ian Beale hasn't been on EastEnders since last year

Has Ian Beale actor Adam Woodyatt left EastEnders for good?

Simon Gregson has joined the I'm A Celeb line up

I’m A Celebrity 2021 Simon Gregson: Coronation Street actor’s wife, children and net worth
Roy Cropper left Coronation Street last night

Coronation Street viewers convinced Roy Cropper will be back after spotting detail
Adam Woodyatt has joined the I'm A Celebrity line up

Who is Adam Woodyatt? I’m A Celebrity star’s age, EastEnders career and net worth revealed

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Workers at Atom Bank can now work a four day week

UK company introduces four-day work week without cutting pay

Lifestyle

Will you be treated to a visit from the iconic Coca Cola Christmas truck this year?

Coca Cola truck tour 2021 locations: New locations and dates announced

Christmas

Jessie J said having a miscarriage is the 'loneliest feeling in the world'

Jessie J 'overwhelmed with sadness' after suffering tragic miscarriage

Celebrities

How much is Jason Oppenheim worth?

What is Jason Oppenheim's net worth?

Has Naughty Boy left I'm A Celebrity?

Has Naughty Boy left I'm A Celebrity?

Pete Sandiford has celebrated her six month wedding anniversary with wife Paige

Gogglebox's Pete Sandiford shares first glimpse of secret wedding

Gogglebox

Tarek and Heather got married in October 2021

Who is Heather Rae Young's husband Tarek El Moussa?

Celebrities

Gordon Ramsay has savaged an online recipe

Gordon Ramsay reacts in horror at full English Breakfast loaf recipe idea

Celebrities

Is there anything more Christmassy than a beautiful wreath?

Beautiful festive Christmas wreaths available to buy now, masterclasses and ideas to make your own

Christmas

Your need-to-know on Christine's husband

Who is Christine Quinn's husband Christian Richard and what does he do for a job?

Celebrities

Selling Sunset season four episode guide

How many episodes of Selling Sunset season four are there?

Your need-to-know on Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald

Who is Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald? Age, Instagram and net worth revealed
Arlene and Naughty Boy have already expressed their desire to leave the castle

This is how long I'm A Celebrity stars have to last in the castle to receive their full fee
A spider was seen crawling around a plane

The moment a giant tarantula was caught crawling around a plane

Lifestyle

Experts have revealed the 'correct date' to put your Christmas tree up

Experts reveal the exact date you should put your real Christmas tree up

Lifestyle