I’m A Celebrity’s Richard Madeley rushed to hospital after falling ill overnight

Richard Madeley has been rushed to hospital. Picture: ITV

I’m A Celebrity star Richard Madeley was rushed to hospital after falling ill.

Richard Madeley has been rushed to hospital after falling ill in the I’m A Celebrity castle.

According to The Sun, the Good Morning Britain star was taken to A&E after he came down with a sudden illness last night.

An ITV spokesperson told us: "Richard was unwell in the early hours and was immediately seen by our on-site medical team.

Richard was seen taking part in an I'm A Celeb trial last night. Picture: ITV

"He's since been taken to hospital as a precaution, the health and safety of our campmates is our priority."

A source claims 65-year-old Richard’s fellow co-stars were concerned for his well being, telling The Sun: "It was horrifying - campers were really upset and concerned, all of the crew and medics rushed to set to help him."

They added: “It was a real scare for everyone involved.”

According to the insider, Richard was taken from Gwrych castle to a nearby hospital as a ‘precaution’ but is now ‘on the mend’.

Richard has already taken part in two trials. Picture: ITV

This comes after Richard was seen taking part in the second Bushtucker Trial of the series, Kitchen Nightmares.

During the challenge, Richard had to jump headfirst down a shoot covered in mouldy fruit and vegetables as he searched for stars.

He managed to bag four meals for the rest of the camp after struggling to untie knots.

Before entering the castle, Richard - who is married to Judy Finnigan - revealed he was excited to take part in all the trials.

He said: “I really hope I do get voted for the Trials.“The thing about this programme is you mustn’t go in to it if you take yourself remotely seriously. I don’t and I am thoroughly looking forward to being covered in god knows what!

“You have to be prepared for people to laugh and I see this as a b***dy great romp of fun!”