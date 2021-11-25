I’m A Celebrity 2021 Simon Gregson: Coronation Street actor’s wife, children and net worth

Simon Gregson has joined the I'm A Celeb line up. Picture: ITV

By Heart reporter

Coronation Street actor Simon Gregson is swapping Weatherfield for a creepy Welsh castle this winter on I’m A Celebrity - here’s everything you need to know about him including his TV career, age and family life.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2021 has signed up Coronation Street favourite Simon Gregson, who plays Steve McDonald in the soap, to tackle this year’s Bushtucker trials and gruesome living conditions in the Welsh castle.

Joining campmates including Frankie Bridge and Arlene Phillips, Simon Gregson, aged 47, will be leaving behind his wife and three children to face his fears.

imon Gregson has been married to his wife Emma since 2010. Picture: Alamy

So what do we need to know about I’m A Celeb campmate Simon? From his family life to his Coronation Street career and net worth - here’s the essential facts on the soap star:

Who is Simon Gregson and how old is he?

Simon Gregson, whose real surname is Gregory, is best known for his role of Steve McDonald on Coronation Street. He’s one of Corrie’s longest standing actors after he joined the ITV soap in 1989 - 32 years ago.

Born on October 2 1974, Simon is 47 years old.

Who is Simon Gregson’s wife?

Married since 2010, Simon is married to wife Emma Gleave who he has three children with.

Emma herself remains out of the spotlight, leaving her career and other details unknown.

The Coronation Street star plats Steve McDonald in the ITV soa. Picture: Instagram

She has, however, supported husband Simon at a number of award events and even stood alongside him on All Star Family Fortunes.

Who are Simon Gregson’s children?

A family of five, Simon and Emma have three children together.

Their eldest is son Alfie, 14, then they have Harry, 12 and youngest son, Henry, 5.

What is Simon Gregson’s net worth?

Thanks to his long-standing soap career, Simon is believed to have a net worth in the region of £1million.

It’s reported he earns £150,000 a year for his role as Steve McDonald.