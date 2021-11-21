Who is Kadeena Cox? I'm A Celeb star's age, career, and partner revealed

21 November 2021, 16:44

Who is Kadeena Cox?
Who is Kadeena Cox? Picture: Instagram/ITV

Kadeena Cox is one of the contestants on the new series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is finally back on our screens, and we can't wait to find out who's crowned King or Queen of the Castle this year.

The series will be filmed at Gwrych Castle in Abergele, Wales, this year, the same location used for the 2020 series.

One of the celebs taking part is Kadeena Cox, a Paralympic gold medalist.

Speaking about joining the show, Kadeena said: "As a Paralympian, you are always trying to get that one per cent extra all the time and defending my title earlier this year in Tokyo was the hardest thing I have ever had to do but I think going into the Castle is going to be far harder mentally."

Kadeena Cox is one of the contestants on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! 2021
Kadeena Cox is one of the contestants on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! 2021. Picture: ITV

Who is Kadeena Cox?

Kadeena, 30, is a sprinter, cyclist and four-time Paralympic champion. She played for Team GB in the Tokyo games.

She started sprinting competitively aged 15 after her hockey coach encouraged her to take up the sport.

Kadeena was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2014, after being hospitalised with a suspected stroke.

Does Kadeena Cox have a partner?

It isn't known whether Kadeena is currently seeing anyone, but she was previously dating photographer Tes McFly.

The former couple recently appeared in a celebrity version of BBC Three show Eating With My Ex together, on which Kadeena said: "he obviously still had some love in his heart for me".

The Sun reports that Kadeena and Tes' relationship ended after a friend told her that he'd moved in with another woman.

On the show, Tes revealed that he'd 'lost count' of the number of times he'd cheated on Kadeena, and claimed that it was because she put sport before him.

To this, Kadeena responded: "Don't even dare come at me with that.

"This is why we always ended up in these situations, because you're the one in the wrong yet still you try and make me feel bad about it."

Is Kadeena Cox on Instagram?

She is! You can follow her @kad21.

