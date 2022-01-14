Repair Shop guest with terminal cancer in tears as team transform family heirloom

Wendy went on The Repair Shop to get her mother's old writing case restored. Picture: BBC

By Alice Dear

The brave woman, with was given a matter of months left to live, wanted to restore the item for her granddaughter as she 'won't see her grow up'.

The Repair Shop aired another emotional episode this week as they helped a woman named Wendy restore her late mother's old writing case.

Wendy came into The Repair Shop to have the red leather folder restored to new so that she could give it to her daughter, and then her granddaughter when she passes.

The woman revealed to the experts in the barn that she has stage four cancer, and had been estimated around four to five months by her doctors.

Speaking on the show, she said: "My mum's writing case is very special, it is the last thing I have of her, and it's the one thing I can remember all through my life.

Wendy revealed to The Repair Shop team that she has stage four cancer, and has been given a matter of months left. Picture: BBC

"It's my history as well as her history, joined together, and it's joined together in a way that the contents were letters to those that she loves and letters from those she loved."

Wendy explained that the red leather folder had been given to her mother when she was 17-years-old, and was taken to Bletchley Park where she worked as a decoder.

Wendy bought in her mother's old writing case which she hoped to get restored to give to her daughter and granddaughter. Picture: BBC

The Repair Shop's Susie made the writing case look like new. Picture: BBC

Once finished with the restorations, Wendy was invited back to The Repair Shop to see the final product, this time bringing her daughter, Lois, along with her.

Wendy was left in tears as expert Susie revealed the refurbished item to the mother and daughter, both shocked at how the vivid red colour had been restored.

Speaking to the cameras in an emotional scene, Wendy said: "I have so little of my mum to leave my granddaughter, and because I won't see my granddaughter grow up, so I want her to have something that meant a lot to me when I was a little girl."

Wendy was left emotional by the results, thanking the team for their hard work. Picture: BBC

People watching the show were also left in tears over the story, with one person commenting: "Lovely moment with the writing case. To see Wendy happy to have it restored before she gives it to her daughter is very moving."

Another person wrote: "Watching The Repair Shop is always an emotional experience but the story behind the restoration of that lady's writing case has me in tears..so touching but sad."