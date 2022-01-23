Cast of Trigger Point: Who is in the new ITV drama and how do you recognise them?

Who is in the cast of Trigger Point with Vicky McClure and Adrian Lester? See the full ITV cast list...

ITV is back with a brand new thriller this winter called Trigger Point.

Created by Line of Duty’s Jed Mercurio, the drama series focuses on a bomb disposal team played by Vicky McClure and Adrian Lester.

Adrian stars as Joel Nutkins, while Vicky is Lana Washington who works for Metropolitan Police Bomb Disposal Squad.

ITV's synopsis adds: "The series turns the spotlight on counter terrorism policing and the extraordinary work of the Metropolitan Police Bomb Disposal Squad.

“When a terrorist campaign threatens the capital over the summer, the Expos are at the forefront of urgent efforts to find out who is behind the bombings before fatalities escalate….."

But who else is in Trigger Point and where have you seen it before?

Who is in the cast of Trigger Point?

Vicky McClure as Lana Washington

Vicky McClure as Lana Washington in Trigger Point. Picture: ITV

Vicky McClure is playing front line officer Lana Washington, who is an experienced bomb disposal operative.

TV fans will recognise Vicky from Line of Duty, where she plays Detective Inspector Kate Fleming.

The actress has also had roles in I Am Nicola, This Is England, Broadchurch, Filth and Wisdom, Hummingbird, Svengali and The Replacement.

Adrian Lester as Joel Nutkins

Adrian Lester as Joel Nutkins in Trigger Point. Picture: ITV

As well as having a very successful stage career, Adrian Lester has also starred in some huge TV shows.

He played Michael ‘Mickey Bricks’ Stone on the BBC television series Hustle between 2004 and 2012, as well as Ellis Carter in Girlfriends from 2002 to 2003.

His other credits include The Ghost Squad, Bonekickers, Merlin and more recently drama series’ Trauma and LIFE.

Tom Stokes as Pete

Tom Stokes as Pete in Trigger Point. Picture: ITV

Tom Stokes is best known for his roles in Equals (2015), The Railway Man (2013) and Wasted on the Young (2010).

Eric Shango as Danny

Eric Shango as Danny in Trigger Point. Picture: ITV

Eric Shango is playing Danny in Trigger Point after to drama school and previously starring in Support Me (2020).

Opening up about his newest role, Eric told Guap: "My character Danny who is her assigned ‘Number Two’ is a young, hungry zealous professional who’s keen to impress his boss but quickly turns into her anchor at work as the series develops."

Mark Stanley as DI Thom Youngblood

Mark Stanley is playing DI Thom Youngblood in Trigger Point. Picture: Alamy

Mark Stanley played Grenn in the HBO series Game of Thrones as well as starring in films such as Kajaki and Our Kind of Traitor, and the series Dickensian.

Warren Brown as Karl Maguire

Warren Brown is starring as Karl Maguire in Trigger Point. Picture: Alamy

You might recognise Warren Brown for playing Donny Maguire in Shameless and Andy Holt in Hollyoaks.

He also starred as DS Justin Ripley in Luther and as Sergeant Thomas McAllister in Strike Back.

Kerry Godliman as Sonya Reeves

Kerry Godliman starred in Afterlife with Ricky Gervais. Picture: Alamy

Kerry Godliman is playing Sonya Reeves in Trigger Point is best known for her roles in Derek, Bad Move, and After Life.

She has also starred in shows such as Taskmaster, Mock the Week, After Life and Adult Material.

Cal MacAninch as Lee Robins SCO19

Cal MacAninch is starring as Lee Robins in Trigger Point. Picture: ITV

Lee Robins is played by Cal MacAninch who is best known for his roles in Downton Abbey, Calibre and Mr Selfridge.

Michael Akinsulire as Carney SCO-19

Michale Akinsulire as Carney SCO-19 in Trigger Point. Picture: ITV

Michael Akinsulire is best known for his roles in Without Remorse and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

Killing Eve fans will also recognise Michael for starring as Jordan.

Nadine Marshall as Marianne Hamilton

Nadine Marshall as Marianne Hamilton in Trigger Point. Picture: ITV

Nadine Marshall is best known for her role as Sally in the British television sitcom, The Smoking Room.

She has also acted in Debbie Tucker Green's play Random and her film Second Coming, as well as starring as Vron in the Sky Living television sitcom The Spa.

Manjinder Virk as Samira Desai SO15

Manjinder Virk is starring as Samira Desai SO15 in Trigger Point. Picture: Alamy

Soap fans will know Manjinder Virk for her roles in Holby City, Doctors and The Bill.

She has also starred in The Ghost Squad, Runaway, Skins, Monroe, Hunted and Midsomer Murders.

The star wrote and directed the short films Forgive and Out of Darkness.

Ralph Ineson as Commander Bregman

Ralph Ineson is starring as Commander Bregman in Trigger Point. Picture: Alamy

Ralph Michael Ineson previously played William in The Witch, Dagmer Cleftjaw in Game of Thrones and Amycus Carrow in the last three Harry Potter films.

His other credits include The Office, Goodnight Sweetheart and Chernobyl.