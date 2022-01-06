The Apprentice episode guide: How many episodes are there and when is the final?

The Apprentice runs for 12 weeks on BBC One. Picture: BBC

By Naomi Bartram

How many tasks are there on The Apprentice and when is the final?

The Apprentice 2022 is finally back on our screens, with 16 new hopefuls hoping to impress Sir Alan Sugar with their business plans.

And while Karren Brady is back beside Lord Sugar, former winner Tim Campbell has also returned to the show to take the place of Claude Littner while he recovers from an injury.

But as we get to know the candidates a little bit better, how long is the show on for and how many tasks are there? Here’s what we know…

The final of The Apprentice is in February. Picture: BBC

How many tasks are there on The Apprentice?

There are usually 12 tasks across the whole series, with at least one candidate being fired from each one.

This includes the final task and the interviews, which means there are 12 episodes altogether.

There are also spin off episodes, including ‘The Final Five’ before the interview episode and ‘Your Hired’, which airs straight after the final.

Previous tasks have included airline advertising campaigns, creating children’s books and finding a set of obscure items on a list.

The Apprentice is back on our screens. Picture: BBC

When is the final of The Apprentice?

The Apprentice kicks off on Thursday, January 6 and it goes on for 12 weeks.

This means the final of the series will land on Thursday, February 24.

The last series of the show, back in 2019, saw Lord Sugar hire Carina Lepore and her artisan bakery business.

Carina, 30, from south London, beat 32-year-old recruitment consultant Scarlett Allen-Horton in the final of the BBC One contest

Other winners include Swimwear designer Sian Gabbidon in 2018 and both Sarah Lynn and James Whte in 2017.