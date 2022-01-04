The Apprentice 2022 candidates: Meet the 16 business hopefuls hoping to impress Lord Sugar

Meet this years The Apprentice candidates. Picture: BBC

Who are The Apprentice 2022 candidates and what are their business plans? Meet the 16 contestants...

The Apprentice is finally back, with Lord Sugar determined to find the next big business brain.

And this year we can expect just as much drama as ever, with a pharmacist, former professional rugby player and hotel manager taking part.

So, who are The Apprentice 2022 candidates and what are their business plans? Find out everything...

Aaron Willis

Aaron Willis. Picture: BBC

Age: 38-years-old

Lives: Chorley, Lancashire

Occupation: Flight Operations Instructor

Aaron served in the RAF for 12 years as Flight Operations Instructor and is now starting his own security business.

He describes himself as outgoing and full of life, adding:“My strongest point is that I can sell to anybody, and I think that’s the reason why my business will be a success, because people will buy from me.”

Akeen Bundu-Kamara

Akeen Bundu-Kamara. Picture: BBC

Age: 29-years-old

Lives: London

Occupation: Strategy Manager for a Financial Firm

Describing himself as a ‘people’s person’, Akeem loves being around others.

He is also a pro when it comes to numbers and has ‘got the ambition, the drive and the experience working with strategy’ to make him stand out from the crowd.

“My growing up has made me who I am, I’m able to converse with everyone, but also able to show that financial, business side to myself,” Akeem said.

Akshay Thakrar

Akshay Thakrar. Picture: BBC

Age: 28-years-old

Lives: London

Occupation: Owner of a Digital Marketing Agency

Not afraid of hard work, Akshay believes sleeping is a ‘waste of time’ and said his first word as a new-born was ‘profit’.

The businessman also speaks seven languages and is a keen salesperson.

Alex Short

Alex Short. Picture: BBC

Age: 27-years-old

Lives: Hertford

Occupation: Owner of a commercial cleaning company

According to Alex, he is ‘driven, focused and is not going to stop until he gets what he wants’.

Alex said: “I would compare myself to a Ferrari, shiny on the outside but under the bonnet, there is a lot of fire and I’m coming for you.”

Amy Anzel

Amy Anzel. Picture: BBC

Age: 48-years-old

Lives: London

Occupation: Owner of a beauty brand

Amy found her love for beauty after working in sales, showbiz and jingles.

She describes herself as a ‘tough boss’, adding: “I can be nice when I need to be, but when I unfortunately have to be a b****, I will...”

Brittany Carter

Brittany Carter. Picture: BBC

Age: 25-years-old

Lives: Bristol

Occupation: Hotel front of house manager

Unlike many of her fellow contestants, Brittany describes herself as ‘kind’, as well as sociable, and enthusiastic.

She also has a positive outlook on life and wants Lord Sugar’s backing for her business idea of the first alcoholic protein drink.

She said: “My motto for life is ‘always look on the bright side and be grateful for everything’ – every day when I wake up, I write 10 things that I am grateful for and when I go to sleep, I reflect on 5 things I am grateful for from that day.”

Conor Gilsenan

Conor Gilsenan. Picture: BBC

Age: 28-years-old

Lives: London

Occupation: Sales executive and former professional rugby player

Ex-rugby player Conor describes himself as a ‘corporate panther’ and his business idea consists of a fleet of food and beverage vendors targeted at music and sports events.

Francesca Kennedy-Wallbank

Francesca Kennedy-Wallbank. Picture: BBC

Age: 26-years-old

Lives: Surrey

Occupation: Owner of a sustainability company

Mathematics graduate Francesca’s business plan involves providing a product carbon footprint service for businesses.

She said: “There are two types of people in the world – there’s people that say they are going to do things and people that actually do them, and I’m a doer.”

Harry Mahmood

Harry Mahmood. Picture: BBC

Age: 35-years-old

Lives: West Midlands

Occupation: Regional Operations Manager

Describing himself as ‘the Asian version of Lord Sugar’, he hopes they can work together to develop his bath bomb business.

“Everything I’ve looked into achieving, I’ve achieved. I’ve literally done everything I’ve put my mind to,” Harry said.

Harpreet Kaur

Harpreet Kaur. Picture: BBC

Age: 30-years-old

Lives: West Yorkshire

Occupation: Owner of a dessert parlour

‘Born leader’ Harpreet wants to expand her successful coffee and cakes business with the help of Lord Sugar.

The no-nonsense business woman said: “I’m definitely not in business to make friends, I’m here to make money, and I’m pretty sure Lord Sugar isn’t looking for a new mate.”

Kathryn Louise Burn

Kathryn Louise Burn. Picture: BBC

Age: 29-years-old

Lives: Swindon

Occupation: Owner of an online pyjama store

After working as a mortgage advisor and events manager, Kathryn has turned her hadn to pyjamas.

Describing herself as ambitious, kind, and often ‘savage’, she added: “My dreams in my head are absolutely huge and I believe I can achieve them.”

Navid Sole

Navid Sole. Picture: BBC

Age: 27-years-old

Lives: London

Occupation: Pharmacist

Navid aspires to create a successful pharmacy business and describes himself as quirky and unique.

“Nothing intimidates me because I just feel like I’m a strong character, strong person, strong mindset,” he said.

Nick Showering

Nick Showering. Picture: BBC

Age: 31-years-old

Lives: London

Occupation: Finance Manager

Qualified accountant Nick wants Lord Sugar’s investment in his line of flavoured water.

He said: “In business I’m a bit of a force to be reckoned with. I know what I’m talking about, I know how things work, and I’m extremely experienced. So, I’m a bit of an animal in the boardroom.”

Sophie Wilding

Sophie Wilding. Picture: BBC

Age: 32-years-old

Lives: Cheltenham

Occupation: Owner of a boutique cocktail bar

Sophie describes herself as magical and enchanting, and has big renovation plans for her boutique cocktail bar.

She thinks winning is ‘in her DNA’ and that her ideas are truly ‘out of the ordinary.’

Shama Amin

Shama Amin. Picture: BBC

Age: 41-years-old

Lives: Bradford

Occupation: Owner of a children’s day nursery

Describing herself as loyal, determined and outspoken, Shama is ready to prove she has the ‘skillset that is required to be one of the best, successful businesswomen in the early years sector.’

She said: “Being a lady of colour, wearing a headscarf as well, and the challenges that we face on a daily basis, I just want to be a living example for the South Asian women out there.

Stephanie Affleck

Stephanie Affleck. Picture: BBC

Age: 28-years-old

Lives: Kent

Occupation: Owner of an online children’s store

Stephanie describes herself as confident, decisive and brutally honest and wants help with her growing children’s store.

She wants to be part of the rapidly growing pre-loved fashion industry and ‘make a difference in the world.’