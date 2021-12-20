When does The Apprentice 2022 start?

Here's when The Apprentice is back on BBC One. Picture: BBC

When is The Apprentice back on BBC One? Here’s what we know…

By Heart reporter

After two whole years of waiting, The Apprentice is FINALLY back.

Yep, Alan Sugar will return for a new series in January 2022 as he gets ready to fire some very excitable business experts.

The show announced its return on Twitter, saying "@Lord_Sugar's getting his firing finger ready...".

But when does the new series start and how long is it on for? Here’s what we know…

The Apprentice will back on January 6, 2022. Picture: BBC

When does The Apprentice 2022 start?

The next series of The Apprentice will be back on BBC One on January 6, 2022.

It was originally supposed to air last July, but has had to be pushed back due to COVID-19.

In other Apprentice news, it was revealed last year that Lord Sugar's trusted advisor Claude Littner would be taking a step back.

The BBC reality series revealed that much-loved business mogul Claude will be taking a ‘one series break’ after the 72-year-old sustained horrific injuries falling off an electric bike back in April.

Taking his place is former contestant and The Apprentice's first-ever winner Tim Campbell.

After being announced as Lord Sugar’s latest advisor, Tim said: “I’m excited to be looking after Claude’s boardroom chair while he recuperates and look forward to seeing what the candidates come up with on this year’s tasks.

“I was saddened by the circumstances which led to getting the call from Lord Sugar, but having been on the show myself, I know the hard work that goes into it – so I didn’t take the decision lightly. I wish Claude the very best as he recovers.”

Tim will join Karren Brady, with Lord Sugar saying: "My former winner Tim Campbell will step into Claude’s seat and be my eyes and ears as the candidates face a tough set of business challenges in the upcoming series."

Carina Lepore was the last contestant to win The Apprentice back in 2019, securing investment in her artisan bakehouse.