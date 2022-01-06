Here's how much the Apprentice candidates get paid on the show

Are The Apprentice candidates paid? Here's what we know about the BBC wages...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Apprentice is finally back on our screens, with Lord Sugar once again on the hunt for the best new business brain.

And after a break from the series last year, 16 new contestants have signed up in a bid to impress Sir Alan.

But as we get to know all the new stars of the show, some viewers have been left wondering how much they get paid to take part. Well, here’s what we know…

The Apprentice is back on BBC One. Picture: BBC

How much do The Apprentice candidates get paid?

According to the Evening Standard, each contestant gets paid around £2,000 each.

And even if they end up leaving after the first challenge and find themselves riding in the back of a black cab, they still pocket the £2,000.

Filming usually spans across a 12 month period, so the £2,000 is so the contestants can continue paying their mortgages and bills while they are on the show.

The Apprentice candidates are paid to take part. Picture: BBC

Many of the contestants actually quit their day jobs to join The Apprentice so the pay packet doesn’t go far.

2017 star Jeff Wan became the second contestant to be axed from the BBC One series and later admitted he had to look for a new job after the show.

He told Radio Times at the time: "I actually left a career in finance to join the show so I gave in my resignation a week before I came into the house. So right now, I’m just looking for opportunities!”

But if you end up winning the competition, you obviously get that whopping £250,000 business investment from Lord Sugar.

Previous The Apprentice successes include Susie Ma, who is now thought to be worth £4.6million.

While she came third back in 2011, Susan still managed to secure an investment from Lord Sugar for her business Tropic Skincare.

Inventor Thomas Pellereau has also made a lot of money after Lord Sugar encouraged him to expand his business Stylideas LTD, into a range of grooming products.

This business is now worth a whopping £1.1million.