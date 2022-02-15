Inside Coronation Street star Elle Mulvaney's life away from Amy Barlow role

Elle Mulvaney plays Amy Barlow in Coronation Street
Elle Mulvaney plays Amy Barlow in Coronation Street. Picture: Instagram/ITV
Who plays Amy Barlow in Coronation Street and what else has Elle Mulvaney been in?

Coronation Street fans were introduced to Amy Barlow all the way back in 2004 when Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) gave birth on screen.

Since then, Amy has been portrayed by eight actors, with Elle Mulvaney taking over the role in 2010.

Her most prominent storylines have included falling pregnant at the age of 14 by gang leader Tyler Jefferies (Will Barnett) and having a secret abortion without telling her parents.

While more recently, Amy has been dating former drug dealer Jacob Hay and collapsed in a nightclub after being spiked.

But what do we know about actress Elle Mulvaney away from her role?

How old is Elle Mulvaney?

Elle Jade Mulvaney was born in Bury, Greater Manchester, on October 1, 2002, making her 19-years-old.

She started her acting through the Carol Godby Theatre Workshop, which she has attended since the age of four.

Elle took over the role of Amy Barlow in March 2010 from Amber Chadwick.

A spokeswoman said at the time: "Amy has some big storylines coming up so we decided to recast an older child who could play younger. This is common practice.”

Who is Elle Mulvaney’s boyfriend?

Elle has recently given fans a rare glimpse of her boyfriend Euan after they went Instagram official back in May 2021.

Sharing two photos of the pair cosying up, Elle simply wrote the caption: “valentines 💗”.

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: “Beautiful photos ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” and another said: “You look beautiful together!! 🧡🧡”.

The Amy Barlow actress also regularly shares photos hanging out with her friends and enjoying some relaxing time at home.

If you take a peek inside her family home, you will find a stunning wooden spiral staircase, monochrome theme and statement pieces on the walls.

