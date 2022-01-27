Inside Coronation Street star Sally Ann Matthews' life away from Jenny Connor

27 January 2022, 08:51 | Updated: 27 January 2022, 09:39

Who plays Jenny Connor in Coronation Street and how old is she?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Coronation Street fans have come to know and love Jenny Connor since she joined the Cobbles back in 1986.

The character has been part of some huge storylines over the years, including the death of ex Johnny Connor, romance with younger man Leo and running the Rovers Return Inn.

But who plays Jenny Connor and how old is she? Here’s what we know…

Jenny Connor has been on Corrie for over 30 years
Jenny Connor has been on Corrie for over 30 years. Picture: ITV

Who plays Jenny Connor in Coronation Street?

Jenny Connor has been played by actress Sally Ann Matthews for 35 years.

The actress made her first appearance on-screen on 6 January 1986 when her character was fostered by Rita Fairclough (Barbara Knox).

She had a troubled relationship with her father and Rita's partner, Alan Bradley (Mark Eden) and struggled with his death when he was killed in a tram accident in Blackpool.

Jenny then started a romance with married man Robert Weston (Philip Bretherton), with the breakdown of this relationship causing her to leave Corrie in 1991.

Sally Ann Matthews has been in Coronation Street from 1989
Sally Ann Matthews has been in Coronation Street from 1989. Picture: Alamy

After returning for a short stint in 1993, she left again before making another comeback in February 2015 after meeting Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) through online dating.

In a dramatic storyline, Jenny then abducted his young son Jack (Jaxon and Maddox Beswick), and was arrested.

She then returned permanently in January 2016.

How old is Jenny Connor?

Coronation Street character Jenny was born on March 4, 1971, making her 50-years-old.

As for actress Sally, she is 51-years-old and was born on September 19, 1970 in Oldham, Lancashire.

Sally Ann Matthews and her husband Nick have been married for 22 years
Sally Ann Matthews and her husband Nick have been married for 22 years. Picture: Instagram

What else has Sally Ann Matthews been in?

During a break from Coronation Street in 2005, Sally joined the cast of Emmerdale as farmer's wife Sandra Briggs, but left less than a year later.

Sally also starred in Waterloo Road in 2007 as Alison Lawson, and My Mad Fat Diary as Kester's Wife.

Her other credits include Heartbeat, Brassed Off, Doctors and The Royal.

Who is Sally Ann Matthews' husband?

Sally Ann Matthews is married to Nick Rhodes, who works as a criminal QC and judge.

They live together in London and share two sons, James and Louis.

The pair - who got married in September 1999 - often share sweet photos together on Instagram.

More Coronation Street News

See more More Coronation Street News

Coronation Street and Emmerdale will be on at slightly different times

Coronation Street and Emmerdale in major 'super soap' scheduling shake-up
Sally Webster was arrested in Coronation Street

Coronation Street fans in hysterics over the reason for Sally Webster's shock arrest
The EastEnders, Emmerdale and Coronation Street stars who are related

All the EastEnders, Emmerdale and Coronation Street stars you didn't know were related
Paula Lane starred in Coronation Street

Who did Paula Lane play in Coronation Street and where is she now?
Coronation Street's Hope Stape is related to Joseph Brown in real life

Who plays Hope Stape in Coronation Street and is she related to Joseph Brown?

Trending on Heart

The full cast list of The Responder revealed

The Responder cast: Who is in the BBC drama and where have you seen them before?
Damaris was left with a missing eye and a permanent tremor

Abandoned dog who lost her eye and can't stop shaking finally finds loving new home

Lifestyle

Who is Robobunny?

The Masked Singer's Robobunny 'exposed' as pop star after key clue
The Responder is based on a true story

The Responder: The sad real life story behind the BBC drama

Coleen's son has defended her on Twitter

Coleen Nolan's son hits back at trolls after she introduced her boyfriend on Loose Women

Celebrities

A woman asked for advice over her unborn baby's name

'I won’t give my baby my husband's surname - and his family are furious'

Lifestyle

The Responder episode guide revealed

The Responder episode guide: How many episodes are there and when is the drama next on?
Mark Labbett has apologised for his behaviour on The Chase

The Chase’s Mark Labbett issues apology after walking off set and punching wall
Disney's Snow White remake is currently in the pre-production period

Disney responds to criticism over Snow White and the Seven Dwarves remake

Lifestyle

A woman has been slammed for her choice of baby name

New mum told baby will be teased over 'worst name ever'

Lifestyle

Snow could be hitting the UK next month

UK weather: Exact date snow will fall in February revealed ahead of 'severe frost'

News

Big Brother is returning to UK TV

Celebrity Big Brother returning to UK TV four years after cancellation
Nicola Wheeler played Nicola King in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Nicola Wheeler's life away from the soap
Jamie Theakston claims he is Traffic Cone on The Masked Singer

Jamie Theakston claims he is Traffic Cone on The Masked Singer
Who is Rockhopper on The Masked Singer?

Masked Singer fans 'uncover' Rockhopper as huge US singer after ‘obvious’ girlband clues