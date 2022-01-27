Inside Coronation Street star Sally Ann Matthews' life away from Jenny Connor

Coronation Street fans have come to know and love Jenny Connor since she joined the Cobbles back in 1986.

The character has been part of some huge storylines over the years, including the death of ex Johnny Connor, romance with younger man Leo and running the Rovers Return Inn.

But who plays Jenny Connor and how old is she? Here’s what we know…

Jenny Connor has been on Corrie for over 30 years. Picture: ITV

Who plays Jenny Connor in Coronation Street?

Jenny Connor has been played by actress Sally Ann Matthews for 35 years.

The actress made her first appearance on-screen on 6 January 1986 when her character was fostered by Rita Fairclough (Barbara Knox).

She had a troubled relationship with her father and Rita's partner, Alan Bradley (Mark Eden) and struggled with his death when he was killed in a tram accident in Blackpool.

Jenny then started a romance with married man Robert Weston (Philip Bretherton), with the breakdown of this relationship causing her to leave Corrie in 1991.

Sally Ann Matthews has been in Coronation Street from 1989. Picture: Alamy

After returning for a short stint in 1993, she left again before making another comeback in February 2015 after meeting Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) through online dating.

In a dramatic storyline, Jenny then abducted his young son Jack (Jaxon and Maddox Beswick), and was arrested.

She then returned permanently in January 2016.

How old is Jenny Connor?

Coronation Street character Jenny was born on March 4, 1971, making her 50-years-old.

As for actress Sally, she is 51-years-old and was born on September 19, 1970 in Oldham, Lancashire.

Sally Ann Matthews and her husband Nick have been married for 22 years. Picture: Instagram

What else has Sally Ann Matthews been in?

During a break from Coronation Street in 2005, Sally joined the cast of Emmerdale as farmer's wife Sandra Briggs, but left less than a year later.

Sally also starred in Waterloo Road in 2007 as Alison Lawson, and My Mad Fat Diary as Kester's Wife.

Her other credits include Heartbeat, Brassed Off, Doctors and The Royal.

Who is Sally Ann Matthews' husband?

Sally Ann Matthews is married to Nick Rhodes, who works as a criminal QC and judge.

They live together in London and share two sons, James and Louis.

The pair - who got married in September 1999 - often share sweet photos together on Instagram.