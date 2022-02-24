Here's where Les Battersby actor Bruce Jones is now 15 years after leaving Coronation Street

Bruce Jones played Les Battersby in Coronation Street. Picture: Alamy

Where is Bruce Jones now and what happened to Les Battersby in Coronation Street?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Long time Coronation Street viewers will remember Bruce Jones who played the part of Les Battersby.

The actor was last seen in Weatherfield back in 2007, after he was reportedly suspended from the soap.

But what happened to Bruce Jones and where is he now? Here’s everything you need to know…

Bruce Jones was cast in Coronation Street in 1997. Picture: Alamy

Why did Bruce Jones leave Coronation Street?

Bruce Jones arrived in Coronation Street in 1997 with his wife Janice Battersby (Vicky Entwistle), daughter Leanne (Jane Danson), and stepdaughter Toyah (Georgia Taylor).

But he left a decade later in March 2007 after he was reportedly suspended from the soap after he was accused of drunkenly revealing storylines to an undercover reporter.

It was confirmed in May that he would not be returning to the show, and would be suspended until his contract ended in September.

While Les didn't get an official exit storyline, Chesney and Leanne sometimes mention him in the soap.

Bruce Jones joined Coronation Street with Vicky Entwistle. Picture: Alamy

What else has Bruce Jones been in?

Born in Manchester, Bruce kicked off his career as part of a comedy duo with a friend known as ‘Clarke and Jones’.

He was then cast in Bob in the Film Bob's Weekend before going on tour with The Wonderful World of Pantomime.

In 1997, he played a small part in the hit film The Full Monty and also had credits in A Touch of Frost and Eight Hours from Paris.

What is Bruce Jones doing now?

After leaving Corrie, Bruce moved to Benidorm where he had a stand up comedy show.

Bruce Jones left Coronation Street in 2007. Picture: Alamy

He has also appeared on reality shows such as Celebrity Come Dine With Me, Celebrity Wife Swap and Celebrity Big Brother.

Most recently, the actor appeared on the ITV series Yorkshire Ripper: The Secret Murders.

Opening up on the show, Bruce revealed he discovered the body of Jean Jordan in 1977 in an allotment in Manchester, who is believed to have been Peter Sutcliffe’s first victim.

He spoke about the panic he felt when he was questioned by the police about the murder, before Sutcliffe was arrested and charged with the murder of 13 women in 1981.

Bruce also spoke about the horrific experience in Netflix’s true-crime show, The Ripper.

Is Bruce Jones married?

Bruce was married to Sue Margaret Bailey from 1971 to 1982 and they share two sons together, Stephen and John Jones.