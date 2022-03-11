Inside Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan’s life as she leaves soap

11 March 2022, 09:53

What else has Rebecca Ryan been in and who are her famous brothers? Everything you need to know about the Coronation Street star...

Coronation Street’s Rebecca Ryan recently revealed she is leaving the soap as Lydia Chambers.

Lydia made her debut last year and has been busy causing a whole load of drama for Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson).

Appearing on Lorraine, actress Rebecca said she has enjoyed playing such a ‘terrible’ character.

“Yeah there's a lot of hate out there for Lydia because she is a terrible character,” she said.

Rebecca Ryan plays Lydia Chambers in Coronation Street
Rebecca Ryan plays Lydia Chambers in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

"I sit there watching it and obviously I read the scripts and it's me who is doing them, but when you sit back and actually watch it."

But who is Rebecca and who did she play in Shameless? Find out everything…

Who is Rebecca Ryan?

Rebecca is a 30-year-old actress from Manchester.

She made her stage debut in Scarborough by Fiona Evans at London's Royal Court Theatre in 2008, before appearing in Lost Monsters at the Everyman Theatre in Liverpool.

In May 2014, she also toured in the production of A Taste of Honey Derby Theatre.

Rebecca got engaged to her partner Dan in 2018 but their wedding was put on hold due to the pandemic.

Rebecca Ryan and her partner Dan
Rebecca Ryan and her partner Dan. Picture: Instagram

What else has Rebecca Ryan been in?

As for her TV career, Rebecca is probably best known for playing Debbie Gallagher in Shameless, which she began playing at the age of 11.

She has also starred in shows such as State of Play, Holby City and the CBBC show, Stupid!.

Soap fans might also recognise her for playing Bob Hope's (Tony Audenshaw) daughter, Carly Hope in Emmerdale in 2006.

From 2009 to 2011, she played Vicki MacDonald in BBC One’s Waterloo Road.

Rebecca has also appeared in Casualty as hospital porter Gemma Dean from 2017-2019.

In 2010, the actress played Ellie McCall in a special five-part storyline in BBC’s Doctors.

Rebecca's brother is James Ryan from Coronation Street
Rebecca's brother is James Ryan from Coronation Street. Picture: Instagram

Her other credits include Celebrity Big Brother, Let's Dance for Comic Relief, Casualty and DCI Banks.

Who are Rebecca Ryan’s famous brothers?

Rebecca’s brother is Jack James Ryan who plays Jacob Hay in Coronation Street.

She’s also previously revealed that she got her big break thanks to her and Jack’s older brother Charlie, who is also an actor.

Charlie played Charlie Whelan in 59 episodes of Coronation Street from 1993 to 1994.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Rebecca said it is her dream to work with both brothers.

“The ultimate dream is to work on something with both Charlie and Jack. I would absolutely love that,” she said.

“I’m not a writer but I sometimes think, ‘Maybe I should try it and just see what happens.’”

