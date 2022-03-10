Inside Coronation Street star Kimberly Hart-Simpson’s life away from Nicky Wheatley

Kimberly Hart-Simpson plays Nicky in Coronation Street. Picture: Instagram

But who plays Nicky in Coronation Street? And what has Kimberly Hart-Simpson been in before?

Coronation Street fans were delighted to see the return of Nicky Wheatley.

She first appeared on the cobbles back in 2020, when she was meeting up with Daniel Osbourne following the death of his wife Sinead.

After just three months, Nicky left Weatherfield when she was given money by Daniel to clear her debts and start a new life.

But who plays Nicky in Coronation Street? Here’s what we know…

Nicky Wheatley is back on Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

Who plays Nicky Wheatley in Coronation Street?

Kimberly Hart-Simpson plays the role of Nicky in Corrie.

The 34-year-old was born in Rhyl, Wales before moving to Oldham when she was 16.

The actress trained at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, before making her television debut in the Sky series Mount Pleasant as Chantelle.

Opening up about returning to Coronation Street, she told OK! she made a vision board and manifested her return.

“The first thing that went on that board was Coronation Street,” she said.

Kimberly Hart-Simpson is back on Coronation Street. Picture: Instagram

“I wrote a line about how I’d feel if I got to go back and who I’d tell first. Two and a half hours later my agent called me and said Corrie had put the feelers out. It made me feel so powerful.

"I like to wake up and see my goals in front of me first thing in the morning, so I’ve got a vision board of 10 things that I want in my life. I woke up one day and felt like my energy was a bit off, so I didn’t do anything that day. I just gave myself time to realign my visions of what I wanted."

What else has Kimberly Hart-Simpson been in?

In 2017, Kimberly appeared in Hollyoaks as a firefighter called Davina, and in 2020 she appeared again as a landlord called Beverly, a landlord.

Kimberly Hart-Simpson was dating Shane from Celebs Go Dating. Picture: Instagram

She is also the founder of the fashion company Hart-Work

Reality TV viewers might also recognise Kimberly for appearing in reality series Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion in 2021.

Here, the soap star fell for stripper Shane Finlayson and the pair even moved in together after the show.

After six months, the pair split, with Kimberly saying at the time: "After 6 months of dating Shane and I have decided to part ways.

"We are proud of our journey and respect each other immensely.

"The show has been the best experience.

"Our journey after that even better but with the distance between us, work commitments and restrictions can naturally take its toll."