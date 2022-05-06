How old is EastEnders' Scarlett Butcher and who plays her?

6 May 2022, 09:17

Scarlett is played by Tabitha Byron in EastEnders
Scarlett is played by Tabitha Byron in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Who is Scarlett Butcher and what do we know about actress Tabitha Byron?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Scarlett Butcher returned to EastEnders last year after nine years away from the soap.

She has recently been caught up in a custody battle, with Kat Moon eventually agreeing that she should be with her mum Janine Butcher.

But who plays Scarlett and how old is she?

Who is Scarlett Butcher in EastEnders?

Scarlett Patricia Butcher is the daughter of Michael Moon (Steve John Shepherd ) and Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) and half-sister of Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall).

She was born three months early in June 2012 on Janine and Michael’s wedding day, making her nine-years-old.

Scarlett is played by Tabitha Byron
Scarlett is played by Tabitha Byron. Picture: BBC

The couple’s marriage soon fell apart and Janine fled the Square alone, leaving Scarlett in the care of Michael and new nanny Alice Branning.

When Janine returned months later, she managed to take custody of Scarlett and stopped her ex from seeing his daughter.

Michael and Alice then planned to kill Janine so they could take Scarlett and flee the country, but Alice got cold feet and told Janine.

When Michael then attacked her, Alice and Janine both stabbed Michael and he died.

While Janine initially tried to pin the murder on Alice, she is eventually arrested, and Scarlett went to live with her aunt, Diane Butcher.

Scarlett Butcher rejoined EastEnders in 2021
Scarlett Butcher rejoined EastEnders in 2021. Picture: BBC

Janine left Walford in 2014 and it was later revealed that Scarlett had gone to live in foster care.

Scarlett returned after reconnecting with half brother Tommy Moon and she ended up living with Kat Moon.

But when Janine returned last year, she became determined to get her daughter back.

Who plays Scarlett Butcher in EastEnders?

Scarlett is played by 11-year-old actress Tabitha Byron who has had various acting roles in the past.

She played Constance Calendar in CBBC series Hetty Feather from 2017 until 2021 and in 2018 she appeared in National Theatre Live: Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

The star also played Bonnie in short film Femi and appeared in TV mini-series The Third Day and Small Axe.

Eastenders Latest

See more Eastenders Latest

Frankie joined EastEnders in 2020

How old is Frankie Lewis in EastEnders and who plays her?

Lorraine Stanley plays Karen Taylor in EastEnders

Inside EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley's life away from Karen Taylor
June Brown has been remembered with this beautiful mural

EastEnders icon June Brown honoured with mural in East London
Michael Cashman starred in EastEnders

Who played Colin Russell in EastEnders and where is Michael Cashman now?
June Brown joined EastEnders in 1985

Dot Cotton's final EastEnders scene revealed as June Brown dies aged 95

Trending on Heart

Andrew Scarborough played Harvey Reuben In Coronation Street

Where Coronation Street actor Andrew Scarborough is now 20 years after Harvey Reuben role
Rachel Riley joined Anna Whitehouse for episode 11 of Dirty Mother Pukka

Dirty Mother Pukka: Rachel Riley joins Anna Whitehouse for episode 11

Celebrities

The woman won £10,000 a month for 30 years

Watch the incredible moment a woman finds out she's won £10,000 a month for 30 years

Lifestyle

Inside Emmerdale star Patrick Mower's life

Inside Emmerdale star Patrick Mower's life away from Rodney Blackstock
Prue Leith has warned about the dangers of digital cookies

Prue Leith is helping the nation understand digital cookies

Celebrities

Carol compared tablets to dummies during a debate on Loose Women

Loose Women's Carol McGiffin compares letting kids play with tablets to 'giving them a dummy'
Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from LK Bennett today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue and white print dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Ellie Warner has asked for donations for a brain injury charity

Gogglebox’s Ellie Warner raising money for brain injury charity after boyfriend's car crash

Gogglebox

Ben Shephard has shared a tribute to a contestant on Tipping Point

Tipping Point’s Ben Shephard pays tribute to contestant who passed away after filming
Jeff Hordley's Emmerdale character Cain Dingle looks to be in danger

Is Jeff Hordley leaving Emmerdale as Cain Dingle?

Here's where the couples from Temptation Island season 3 are now

Temptation Island season 3: Where are the couples now and what happened after the show?
Jonathan Goodwin is said to be remaining 'positive' despite the traumatic events

Britain's Got Talent stuntman Jonathan Goodwin left paralysed after escapology act goes wrong

Celebrities

Denise Van Outen has opened up about her split from Eddie

Denise Van Outen says 'worst part' of split from Eddie Boxshall was telling her daughter

Celebrities

Brits have been told to wait to book holidays until they have a valid passport

Passport warning as Brits needing renewals told not to book holidays

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a skirt from Jigsaw

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green midi skirt from Jigsaw

Celebrities