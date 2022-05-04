Inside EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley's life away from Karen Taylor

4 May 2022, 08:44

Lorraine Stanley plays Karen Taylor in EastEnders
Lorraine Stanley plays Karen Taylor in EastEnders. Picture: Instagram

Who plays Karen Taylor in EastEnders and how old is she? Here's what we know about Lorraine Stanley.

EastEnders fans will know Karen Taylor as the single mum of six children Chantelle, Keegan, Keanu, Bernadette, Chatham and Riley. 

She has become a firm fan favourite after joining the soap back in June 2017 and has been part of some huge storylines. 

But while Karen is known for her love of baggy hoodies and jeans on screen, let’s get to know a little bit more about the actress who plays her… 

Who plays Karen Taylor?

Lorraine Stanley has played the role of Karen Taylor since 2017.

EastEnders' Karen Taylor is played by Lorraine Stanley
EastEnders' Karen Taylor is played by Lorraine Stanley. Picture: BBC

Before bagging her permanent role, Karen played the character of Thelma Bragg in 2016, and a young Mo Harris in a 2004 spin-off.

Her other credits include Casualty, Law & Order: UK, Doctors and Holby City, while she is also known for playing Kelly in the 2006 film London to Brighton.

How old is Karen from EastEnders in real life?

Lorraine was born on 28 June 1976, making her 45-years-old. 

The actress was born in Portsmouth, Hampshire and trained at London's Arts Educational School.

Lorraine Stanley lives with her partner and child
Lorraine Stanley lives with her partner and child. Picture: Instagram

Opening up about becoming an actress, Lorraine previously told the Mirror: “I come from an estate in Portsmouth. I ­remember watching Kathy Burke and thinking she’s like me. A working class actress.

“I once followed her to the toilets at an event! She was lovely. I thought I’d be a redcoat, that was all I was capable of.”

After getting a scholarship from the local council, she went to college in London and got her first job with Fiona Shaw.

She said: “On the first day she brought fruit, croissants and champagne. I knew from then we’d get on. I learnt so much from her.” 

Is Karen in EastEnders married in real life?

Lorraine lives in London with her long term partner Mark Perez after the pair got together in 2014.

They have a daughter called Nancy who was born in 2015.

While she likes to keep her private life away from the spotlight, she occasionally shares sweet selfies with her partner. 

