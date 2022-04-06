Who played Colin Russell in EastEnders and where is Michael Cashman now?

6 April 2022, 08:43 | Updated: 6 April 2022, 08:49

Michael Cashman starred in EastEnders
Michael Cashman starred in EastEnders. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images

What happened to Colin Russell in EastEnders and why did he leave the soap?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

EastEnders fans might remember Colin Russell who starred in the soap from 1986 to 1989.

He was part of some huge storylines, including becoming the first gay character in the soap.

But who played Colin Russell and where is he now? Here’s what we know…

Who played Colin Russell in EastEnders?

Lord Michael Cashman played EastEnders’ first gay character Colin Russell for three years in the 80s.

Michael Cashman played Colin Russell in EastEnders
Michael Cashman played Colin Russell in EastEnders. Picture: Alamy

After making his debut, Colin started a relationship with Barry Clark (Gary Hailes), which saw them have the first gay kiss in a British soap opera on primetime television.

It was watched by an estimated 17 million people at the time.

The pair then move in together, but this causes problems when Dot Cotton (June Brown) discovers they are sharing a bed and spreads viscous rumours about the couple.

Despite this, Colin and Dot later forge a close friendship when Colin supports Dot following her husband Charlie Cotton's (Christopher Hancock) dishonesty.

Colin splits with Barry and later goes on to date Guido Smith (Nicholas Donovan).

Michael Cashman is now part of the Labour party
Michael Cashman is now part of the Labour party. Picture: Alamy

In 1989, Colin was diagnosed with MS and decides to move to his brother's house in Bristol.

More than 27 years later, Colin returns to Walford in September 2016 when Dot is invited to his wedding to a man calle Eddie Tsang (Kevin Shen).

Where is Michael Cashman now?

Michael has appeared in other television shows over his career, including Gideon's Way and Doctor Who.

The actor then moved to politics when he became a Labour spokesman on human rights.

He also founded Stonewall, which is a London-based LGBT rights charity.

In June 2015, Michael announced his involvement and investment in SuitLink Ltd., which is a global LGBT and ally professional social network, and he supported Sadiq Khan in his bid for Mayor of London.

After resigning from the Labour Party on 22 May 2019 in opposition to Brexit, he returned in January 2022.

Michael also released a memoir called One of Them: From Albert Square to Parliament Square in February 2020 which was shortlisted for the 2021 RSL Christopher Bland Prize.

Eastenders Latest

See more Eastenders Latest

June Brown joined EastEnders in 1985

Dot Cotton's final EastEnders scene revealed as June Brown dies aged 95
June played Dot Cotton in Eastenders

Eastenders star June Brown dies aged 95

Celebrities

Maisie Smith has reportedly bagged a brand-new TV role

Maisie Smith bags first TV role with Alison Hammond since leaving Eastenders
Paul Bradley starred in EastEnders

Who did Paul Bradley play in Eastenders and where is he now?

Nadia Sawalha appeared in EastEnders

When was Nadia Sawalha in EastEnders and who did she play?

Trending on Heart

You can now get free meal vouchers over Easter

Families can claim free school meal vouchers of up to £30 over Easter holidays

News

Anne Hegerty was dealt a fascinating result during her DNA Journey

The Chase's Anne Hegerty shocked to learn she's related to the Queen

Celebrities

A man was fuming after restaurant charges £10 per person in 'cakeage' fee

Man fuming after restaurant charges £10 per person in 'cakeage' fee

Lifestyle

Joel Dommett has revealed how he keeps The Masked Singer secrets

Joel Dommett has hilarious tactic to keep Masked Singer celebs a secret

Celebrities

Big Brother's Glyn Wise is set to become a priest

Big Brother's Glyn Wise shares plans to become a priest

A woman has been criticised for buying her daughter a bikini

Mum hits back after she’s criticised for buying eight-year-old daughter a bikini

Lifestyle

A dirty windscreen could leave you with a £1,000 fine (stock images)

A dirty windscreen could leave you with a fine of £1,000 under new rules

Lifestyle

Carolina Santos and Daniel Holmes have defended their MAFS relationship

Married At First Sight Australia's Carolina Santos and Daniel Holmes defend their relationship
The final of Married at First Sight Australia is airing in the UK soon

When is the Married at First Sight Australia season 9 final on TV in the UK?
Tom Parker's wife set up a GoFundMe page following his tragic death

Tom Parker's fundraiser set up by wife Kelsey raises £37,000 in two days

Celebrities

The incredible 'all-season beach' is set to open in Manchester in 2025

Incredible £250 million 'all-season beach' with 32 water slides to open in the UK

Lifestyle

The I'm A Celeb start date has reportedly been moved forward

I'm A Celeb 2022's 'new start date revealed as ITV move show to avoid World Cup'
Joel Dommett and Hannah Cooper have a new podcast

Joel Dommett and Hannah Cooper release brand new podcast Never Have I Ever

Celebrities

What would you say is cheaper, bathing or showering?

Shower or bath? Experts reveal cheaper option amid bills rising

Lifestyle

Tom Parker joined his bandmates on stage two weeks ago

Tom Parker's final performance with The Wanted leaves fans heartbroken

Celebrities