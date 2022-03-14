EastEnders’ Adam Woodyatt 'in talks' to return as Ian Beale in £300,000 deal

14 March 2022, 12:11 | Updated: 14 March 2022, 12:29

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

After Danny Dyer quit EastEnders, the BBC soap is said to be in talks with Ian Beale actor Adam Woodyatt.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It looks like Adam Woodyatt could be returning to EastEnders in the near future, with the star reportedly ‘in talks’ with bosses.

The 53-year-old left back in 2020 so he could do some stage work, which was extended due to Covid cancellations.

He then appeared on I’m A Celebrity the following year alongside Coronation Street actor Simon Gregson, before finishing in sixth place.

​​Despite Adam previously saying his return to Walford isn’t guaranteed, a soap insider has claimed he is being offered big money.

Adam Woodyatt left EastEnders last year
Adam Woodyatt left EastEnders last year. Picture: Instagram

A source told The Sun: “Adam was one of the highest earners in EastEnders and there’s no doubt he’d be looking to come back on at least the same amount of money, if not more.

“They’re hugely keen to get him back after the massive blow of losing Danny. The belief is that if he signs it now it will mean he has to give Bev more in their divorce settlement. But clearly the bosses at EastEnders need to know what’s happening.”

Heart.co.uk has reached out to BBC for comment.

This comes after Adam recently admitted he is longer under contract to the BBC.

Ian Beale could return to EastEnders
Ian Beale could return to EastEnders. Picture: BBC

He said: "I am not in 'EastEnders'! That is the honest answer. I am not in contract with the BBC so I can come and do it. I didn’t want to spoil the surprise and so I have been keeping very quiet about it.”

But speaking on The One Show, Adam revealed he might be back on our screens at some point in 2022.

He said: "Well I am off to do a theatre tour.

"I was supposed to start it in January, then it was April, then it was June, finally we are starting in July, in Leicester, before going all around the country, all the way up until the end of October."

The tour has now been extended until May 2022, so could Adam return after that?

Meanwhile, fellow star of the soap Danny Dyer recently quit to pursue other opportunities.

The 44-year-old, who plays Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter, has promised he still has ‘plenty of explosive drama’ before he goes.

"Danny will be leaving EastEnders when his contract comes to an end later this year," the soap said in a statement.

"However, we won't be saying goodbye just yet as there's still quite some time - and plenty of explosive drama for Mick - to come before he departs Walford."

