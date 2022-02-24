Jacqueline Jossa forced to sell house after ‘struggling with money’ following EastEnders exit

Jacqueline Jossa was forced to sell house after money struggles. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Heart reporter

Former EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa had to sell her house after leaving the soap.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jacqueline Jossa has opened up about struggling with her finances after leaving EastEnders back in 2018.

The 29-year-old joined the BBC soap as Lauren Branning in 2010, before she left seven years later in 2018.

Appearing on Sam and Billie Faiers podcast The Sam and Billie Show, Jacqueline spoke about the difficulties she faced without a job.

Jacqueline Jossa was in EastEnders from 2010-18. Picture: Alamy

She said: "You're right about the hustle.

"I was on EastEnders for eight years where you got a set pay cheque every week.

"It was a set pay cheque and I didn't have to do anything else. It was my comfort blanket, it was what I knew. Then it just wasn't.

"There's no such thing for me as maternity pay, so when I had kids I had to leave and I had to do magazine covers to make money to feed my kids.

"Once you're gone, when you're not on the show, you don't have money. Done! You're not paid anything else."

Jacqueline is married to The Only Way Is Essex star Dan Osborne and the couple share daughters Ella and Mia.

The star went on to explain that she even had to sell her house before she appeared on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

"There's been times where I haven't had money," she continued. "Before I went in the jungle I was struggling with money. I had to sell my house.

"And then I went in the jungle and had amazing opportunities, so I would never ever ever look at somebody and say, 'They're not hustling enough'. You have to do it."

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osbourne are renovating a new home. Picture: Instagram

Jacqueline was crowned Queen of the jungle in 2019 and landed herself a clothing deal with InTheStyle.

She is currently transforming a £1.2million home in Essex and is documenting this on Instagram.

Launching the renovation page, she told her followers: “NEW BEGINNINGS 🙌🏼🔑 HELLLOOOOOO!!!

“Right so... we have so much to do, it’s a big old project, garden needs some serious work and actually the house needs a lot of tender love and care!

“This account is just as much for us as it is for you, we need all the help we can get, inspo is much appropriated!!

“Thanks so much for all your support.♥️.”

Listen to The Sam & Billie Show