EastEnders fans 'work out' shock Gray twist after he's hit over head by Kheerat

22 February 2022, 08:30

Is Gray dead in EastEnders? And is Toby-Alexander Smith leaving? Here's what we know...

Things got very dramatic on EastEnders this week when Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) hit Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) over the head with a wine bottle.

Viewers will know that Gray is currently being tormented by Kheerat, who has been posing as his dead wife Chantelle (Jessica Plummer).

What Kheerat didn’t realise was that Gray had actually worked out he was behind the emails and called him round to confront him.

Kheerat Panesar came face-to-face with Gray Atkins
Kheerat Panesar came face-to-face with Gray Atkins. Picture: BBC

When the pair came face-to-face a huge argument broke out and Gray lunged forward to attack him, before Kheerat smashed a bottle over his head.

Falling to the floor, Gray was seemingly unconscious, leaving Kheerat unsure whether he had killed him.

Kheerat then panic and decides to flee Walford, but is Gray dead and what has actor Toby-Alexander Smith said?

Is Gray dead in EastEnders?

While we don’t know exactly what happens to Gray, viewers at home are convinced he will live to fight another day.

Gray could get his comeuppance in EastEnders soon
Gray could get his comeuppance in EastEnders soon. Picture: BBC

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “Gray ain’t dead, this only confirms that this story will only go on for longer! #EastEnders #GraysComa.”

Another said: “I hope Gray isn’t dead he needs prison but my god what a impressive episode tonight. #EastEnders”

“I don't think Gray's actually dead. #Eastenders @bbceastenders,” a third added.

There are even some theories that Max Branning (Jake Wood) could return to finally bring the serial killer to justice.

Actor Jake shared a photo declaring it had been exactly a year since he left the soap, one fan commented: “Max needs to come back to save EastEnders. He swoops in to put grey out of his misery by ending the never ending story line.”

Kheerat Panesar is planning to flee EastEnders
Kheerat Panesar is planning to flee EastEnders. Picture: BBC

“Come back and sort out Gray,” another fan said, while someone else wrote: “Gray Atkins should be in a body bag where he belongs. Hope Max comes back and puts a stop to it.”

Is Toby-Alexander Smith leaving EastEnders?

We don’t know whether Toby-Alexander Smith is leaving EastEnders, but he hasn’t said anything publicly just yet.

Back in September 2021, Gray appeared on Loose Women, where he joked Gray would be getting his comeuppance.

“He needs to be caught!,” he said, continuing: “No, his comeuppance is definitely on the cards, when that may be, I still don’t know.

