Who did Daniel Mays play in EastEnders and where is he now?

9 February 2022, 10:44

Daniel Mays starred in EastEnders
Daniel Mays starred in EastEnders. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images

What character did Daniel Mays play in EastEnders and what else has he been in?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Daniel Mays has been on our screens for years, starring in huge shows such as Line of Duty and Born to Kill.

But many people don’t realise he actually had his first acting job on EastEnders all the back in 2000.

Here’s everything we know…

Who did Daniel Mays play in EastEnders?

Daniel Mays made his TV acting debut as Kevin in EastEnders.

Daniel Mays made his TV debut in 2000
Daniel Mays made his TV debut in 2000. Picture: Alamy

Fans of the soap might remember Kevin as Kat Slater's boyfriend.

He only appeared in four episodes, with one hilarious scene seeing him get a bucket full of water thrown over him by Big Mo (Laila Morse).

Appearing on Sunday Brunch in 2017, Daniel told the presenters he hadn't wanted to "get stuck in a soap straight after drama school".

He added: "They were lovely to work with I appreciate them giving me my first gig."

What else has Daniel Mays been in?

Daniel has had a long career in TV since appearing in EastEnders.

Line of Duty viewers will know him as Sergeant Danny Walton, who was killed off during series three.

Daniel Mays starred in 1917
Daniel Mays starred in 1917. Picture: Alamy

He then went on to star in Channel 4 drama Born To Kill, as well as portraying Detective Chief Inspector Peter Jay in the three-part television drama miniseries Des.

Before that, Daniel starred in BBC drama Rehab and in 2008 played the role of Michael Myshkin in Channel 4's adaptation of David Peace's Red Riding trilogy.

Other credits include the blockbuster 1917, as well as Ashes to Ashes, Outcasts, Mrs Biggs and Magpie Murders.

More recently, Daniel teamed up with fellow former EastEnders star Bleu Landau and Line of Duty actor Stephen Graham for new Sky drama Code 404.

Code 404 follows the lives of DI Major and Carver – a top crime-fighting duo at the Met Police’s Special Investigation Unit.

Posting some photos from filming, Bleu wrote: “Code 404! It’s a wrap. Been great being back filming and what a privilege to work with these two quality actors, it was a very fun one to be a part of. Can’t wait to see it on tv!”

Daniel has also reportedly joined the cast of the long awaited sequel to Chicken Run – Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget which will arrive on Netflix in 2023.

Is Daniel Mays married?

Daniel is married to makeup artist Louise Burton and the pair share a son and a daughter.

The actor likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, but shared some photos of his family around Christmas.

He told his Instagram followers at the time: “On Chesil Beach…..well, very close to it!

“Feel very lucky to be able to have this change of scenery in such uncertain times. Wishing everyone a safe and peaceful Christmas wherever you’re spending it. ❤️🎄🎅”.

